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Gabriel Ganley's cause of death revealed: All we know about bodybuilding influencer's demise at 22

Gabriel Ganley, a 22-year-old Brazilian bodybuilder, died unexpectedly due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition, as per his death certificate.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 03:47 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Gabriel Ganley's cause of death: The death of Brazilian bodybuilder Gabriel Ganley at the age of 22 was reportedly linked to a heart condition.

Gabriel Ganley, a popular Brazilian influencer and bodybuilder, passed away at 22 from a suspected heart condition.(Instagram)

In the days following his passing on Saturday, May 23, G1 Globo referenced the deceased influencer's death certificate, which indicates that he died unexpectedly due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, this condition involves the thickening of the heart muscle, which impedes the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Twist in case as public gets new silent message at family residence in Arizona

Gabriel Ganley's cause of death: Here's what officials say

G1 reported that local authorities are still conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ganley's death, and the official cause of death has not yet been established. The local SSP (Public Security Secretariat) mentioned that law enforcement is currently awaiting the results of forensic examinations from the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine) to ascertain an official cause of death.

Gabriel Ganley was found dead in kitchen

The Brazilian influencer proudly had 2.3 million followers on Instagram, where he frequently shared photos and videos of himself working out in the gym. Additionally, he garnered 1.3 million fans on TikTok and 403,000 subscribers on YouTube.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

heart condition cause of death us news health heart disease brazil
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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