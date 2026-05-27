Gabriel Ganley's cause of death revealed: All we know about bodybuilding influencer's demise at 22

Gabriel Ganley's cause of death: The death of Brazilian bodybuilder Gabriel Ganley at the age of 22 was reportedly linked to a heart condition.

Gabriel Ganley, a popular Brazilian influencer and bodybuilder, passed away at 22 from a suspected heart condition.(Instagram)

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In the days following his passing on Saturday, May 23, G1 Globo referenced the deceased influencer's death certificate, which indicates that he died unexpectedly due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, this condition involves the thickening of the heart muscle, which impedes the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Twist in case as public gets new silent message at family residence in Arizona

Gabriel Ganley's cause of death: Here's what officials say

G1 reported that local authorities are still conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ganley's death, and the official cause of death has not yet been established. The local SSP (Public Security Secretariat) mentioned that law enforcement is currently awaiting the results of forensic examinations from the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine) to ascertain an official cause of death.

Gabriel Ganley was found dead in kitchen

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, CNN Brasil reported that a friend discovered Ganley dead in the kitchen of his São Paulo apartment, with no “apparent signs of violence” evident at the location. As per G1, which referenced a police report, the athlete's remains were found after his family and friends had been unable to reach him for approximately two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, CNN Brasil reported that a friend discovered Ganley dead in the kitchen of his São Paulo apartment, with no “apparent signs of violence” evident at the location. As per G1, which referenced a police report, the athlete's remains were found after his family and friends had been unable to reach him for approximately two days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This information was also verified in a post by Integralmedica, a Brazilian supplement company that had sponsored the deceased athlete. Here's what Integralmedica said on Gabriel Ganley's demise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This information was also verified in a post by Integralmedica, a Brazilian supplement company that had sponsored the deceased athlete. Here's what Integralmedica said on Gabriel Ganley's demise {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company posted a picture of Ganley showcasing his muscles while surrounded by a group of cheerful fans who were also posing in a similar fashion on May 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company posted a picture of Ganley showcasing his muscles while surrounded by a group of cheerful fans who were also posing in a similar fashion on May 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today we lost [...] far more than a talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead. We lost a sports influencer who inspired thousands of young people daily with his energy, discipline and authenticity,” the company stated in the post. “Ganley left his mark wherever he went. His charisma, his presence, and his passion for life will live on in the memories of all who had the privilege of knowing him and walking alongside him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today we lost [...] far more than a talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead. We lost a sports influencer who inspired thousands of young people daily with his energy, discipline and authenticity,” the company stated in the post. “Ganley left his mark wherever he went. His charisma, his presence, and his passion for life will live on in the memories of all who had the privilege of knowing him and walking alongside him.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Brazilian influencer proudly had 2.3 million followers on Instagram, where he frequently shared photos and videos of himself working out in the gym. Additionally, he garnered 1.3 million fans on TikTok and 403,000 subscribers on YouTube.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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