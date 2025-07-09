Search
Garden City Center, Cranston shooting reports: What happened at LA Fitness?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 11:21 PM IST

There was a heavy police presence of the LA Fitness facility at the Garden City Center in Cranston, Rhode Island on Wednesday afternoon amid a shooting investigation.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

There was a shooting at the parking lot of the gym, WPRI12 reporter Shiina LoSciuto confirmed in a post on X, citing the Cranston Police Department chief. She said that three armed suspects fired at a man leaving the gym. However, no one was hit by the bullets and the suspects were later arrested in the Providence area of Rhode Island.

Earlier, the outlet reported that the police are investigating a situation at the parking lot of Garden City Center's LA Fitness outlet in Rhode Island, as per local media WPRI12. Police have not yet confirmed if shots were fired.

Cranston Police has not yet disclosed the motive of the suspects. They added that while there is an ongoing standoff between the police and a suspect inside aa home in Warwick, Rhode Island, the shooting at the LA Fitness is not related to that.

This is a breaking news. 

