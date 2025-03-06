Menu Explore
Gavin Newsom reveals this family member of his is ‘great admirer’ of Charlie Kirk

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 06, 2025 11:37 PM IST

California Governor Gavin Newsom faces criticism from liberals after praising conservative Charlie Kirk during an interview.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, widely considered a potential contender for the 2028 presidential race, is facing backlash from liberals and progressives following his one-on-one interview with MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk.

Gavin Newsom mentioned his son admires Charlie Kirk, sparking backlash over his comments regarding school cancellations during the pandemic.(This is Gavin Newsom)
Gavin Newsom mentioned his son admires Charlie Kirk, sparking backlash over his comments regarding school cancellations during the pandemic.(This is Gavin Newsom)

During the interview, Newsom revealed that his son is a great admirer of Kirk. “My son really wanted to meet you,” Newsom said.

Kirk responded, “You let him take off school?”

“No. Of course not. He's not here for a good reason,” Newsom replied. Kirk then remarked, “Well, you cancelled school for like two years, what’s one day going to do?”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
