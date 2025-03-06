Gavin Newsom reveals this family member of his is ‘great admirer’ of Charlie Kirk

California Governor Gavin Newsom, widely considered a potential contender for the 2028 presidential race, is facing backlash from liberals and progressives following his one-on-one interview with MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk. Gavin Newsom mentioned his son admires Charlie Kirk, sparking backlash over his comments regarding school cancellations during the pandemic.(This is Gavin Newsom)

During the interview, Newsom revealed that his son is a great admirer of Kirk. “My son really wanted to meet you,” Newsom said.

Kirk responded, “You let him take off school?”

“No. Of course not. He's not here for a good reason,” Newsom replied. Kirk then remarked, “Well, you cancelled school for like two years, what’s one day going to do?”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}