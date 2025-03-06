Gavin Newsom agrees with Charlie Kirk's claim that Democrats ‘kicked out’ their best people

California Governor Gavin Newsom has agreed that the Democratic Party ousted its “best people” while sitting for a one-on-one podcast with MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk. In a podcast with Charlie Kirk, California Governor Gavin Newsom agreed that the Democratic Party has ousted its top members,(This is Gavin Newsom)

“You guys kicked out like your best people,” Kirk said during the discussion.

“We're the ones that have Democrats in our cabinet, winning the electoral majority vote. Because there needs to be said where if Democrats are serious about being a majority party ever again, look at that ideological diversity.”

Kirk responded, “You could say diversity is our strength.” Newsom nodded in agreement with the whole point MAGA youth leader made.

Newsom also addressed the contentious topic of transgender athletes in women’s sports during the conversation. When Kirk, a prominent figure in the MAGA movement, asked about his stance, Newsom did not shy away from expressing his concerns.

"Would you say, ‘No men in female sports?’" Kirk asked, referring to transgender women as “men.”

Newsom responded, "Well I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. It’s deeply unfair."