Georgia girl, 16, mysteriously disappears after leaving her home barefoot

A Georgia teenager mysteriously vanished wearing only a sweatshirt, her pyjama bottoms and no shoes. Hydi Cain, 16, reportedly vanished after a “psychotic episode.” Fayetteville Police near Atlanta are now searching for Cain, who is 5ft 1in, 130 pounds and has blonde hair. Hydi Cain, 16, reportedly vanished after a “psychotic episode" (Felicia H. Partain/Facebook)

As per a missing poster, Cain went missing following a “a psychotic episode” and is believed to be in “grave danger.”

In a Facebook post, the City of Fayetteville Public Safety wrote, “On January 7, 2024, Hydi Cain left her residence in the early hours of the morning. Hydi Cain can be described as a 16 year old, white female with blonde hair who is 5’1” and 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing pajamas pants, a sweatshirt and no shoes. Any information on the whereabouts of Hydi, please contact Detective Lindsey Fogler or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.” The post suggested that Cain may have dyed her hair black before disappearing.

Cain’s mother, Sidney Fyffe, has been sharing regular updates on Facebook ever since her daughter’s disappearance. In one post, she said she had provided details to police about a 30-year-old man who “has given my daughter drugs and is apparently real sweet on my daughter.”

“Being a parent of an almost adult is the hardest thing I have ever done. They think they know what is out there. But they don’t. Y’all please help me bring my daughter home safe. Share this post,” she said in another post.

Another acquaintance of Cain and her mother posted, “Hydi Cain is missing. She was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning. She left her home in Fayetteville in these clothes and barefoot. Police are involved, but there is still no word on her whereabouts, and her mom and little sister are worried sick. If you see Hydi or know of where she is, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department. We have known Hydi since birth, and we are praying she is found.”