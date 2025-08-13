Ghislaine Maxwell pardon row: Epstein accomplice allowed to ‘leave’ prison amid grand jury ‘disappointment’

Convicted child sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in the sexual abuse of underage girls. Earlier this week, she was transferred from Florida to Federal Prison Camp Bryan. Now, podcast host Allison Gill has claimed that the 63-year-old has been granted a work-release status that would allow her to leave prison, despite rules barring sex offenders from such privileges. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo(AFP)

Gill cited internal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) records in a story titled 'I Have Ghislaine Maxwell's Security Score, Custody Level, Transfer Code, and Sex Offender Waiver', to make the massive claim. She stated that Maxwell’s Public Safety Factor (PSF) had been waived to facilitate her transfer to a minimum-security facility.

Normally, BOP policy prohibits sex offenders from serving their sentences in such low-security camps or participating in work assignments outside the prison grounds.

The podcast host added that Maxwell received a 7-point base security score, the highest possible, due to her sex offender designation, and an additional 20 custody points, totaling 27.

Under normal scoring, that would qualify her for minimum security. Her Management Variable was reportedly marked ‘PSF WAV’, indicating that the restriction had been lifted.

Her custody level was also listed as ‘OUT’, which allows inmates to leave the facility for approved work programs, Gill added.

Authorities have not commented on Allison Gill's claims. Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of the report.

White House reacts to court denying grand jury transcripts release

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday reacted to a federal court's denial of DOJ's request to unseal the grand jury transcripts related to Ghislaine Maxwell.

“We think that is unfortunate. The president wants to see credible evidence released. As for the appeal process, I would send you to the Department of Justice for that,” Leavitt said.