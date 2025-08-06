Inside pics of Jeffrey Epstein’s palatial Manhattan mansion with 7 floors and a home office featuring a taxidermy tiger

Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion was sold for $51 million in 2021 to Michael D Daffey, a former Goldman Sachs executive, and his wife. The sale was finalised in March 2021, with the proceeds reportedly going to the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program to support the victims of Epstein's alleged sexual abuse. Also read | Step inside Audrey Hepburn's Swiss villa that looks plucked out of a fairytale Step inside Jeffrey Epstein's 7-storey New York mansion. (Pics courtesy: The New York Times)

Now, an August 5 The New York Times article, titled, ‘A Look Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Lair’, gives a peek inside Epstein's former home. The mansion, located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is a seven-story, 28,000-square-foot Neoclassical residence with 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, as per an earlier The New York Times article from April 2021. Despite its luxurious features, the property was reportedly sold at a 'scandal discount' due to Epstein's notorious reputation. Epstein died in 2019.

The New York Times has shared inside photos of the home and written that 'in his seven-story townhouse, the sex offender hosted the elite, displayed photos with presidents and showcased a first edition of Lolita, according to previously unreported photos and letters'.

The mansion with 10 bedrooms was built in 1933

According to The New York Times, Epstein’s former residence 'is a neo-French Classic mansion between Madison and Fifth Avenues, near Central Park – fifty feet wide and seven stories high, the structure has around 28,000 square feet and includes 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms'.

The 2021 report said, “The mansion was built in 1933 for Herbert N Straus, an heir to the Macy’s fortune who died before it was completed; it later became part of St. Clare Hospital and then a private school. In 1989, Mr Epstein’s mentor, Leslie Wexner, the founder of L Brands, bought the building for around $13.2 million and converted it into a private residence.”

Fresh details

The publication's August 5 report said the townhouse, 'a stone’s throw from Central Park, was sold to Epstein in 1998 by Leslie H Wexner, the billionaire owner of L Brands, and Epstein renovated and redecorated the mansion in an eccentric style'. It said: “Dozens of framed prosthetic eyeballs lined the entryway. A sculpture of a woman wearing a bridal gown and clutching a rope was suspended in a central atrium. In the ground-floor dining room, Mr. Epstein entertained a rotating cast of celebrities, academics, politicians and businessmen.”

Inside photos show tables crowded with framed snapshots flaunting Epstein’s connections to some of the world’s most famouse people, such as Donald Trump, Pope John Paul II, Mick Jagger, Elon Musk, Fidel Castro, former President Bill Clinton and Richard Branson.

On the third floor, 'was Epstein’s sanctum — a suite that included his bedroom, the mansion’s infamous massage room and a cluster of bathrooms'. In another picture, the home office was seen – it featured a taxidermied tiger on a statement black and red printed carpet. Then, there was a sculpture of a bride clinging to a rope dangling in a central atrium of the mansion.