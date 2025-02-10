Step inside Audrey Hepburn's Swiss villa that looks plucked out of a fairytale: It is on the market for $20.8 million

The serene Swiss mansion where Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn resided for her final three decades is now up for sale. As per a recent report by Nypost.com, the lavish home has been listed for $20.8 million. Did you know that the legendary actor, whose charm and elegance captivated audiences worldwide, is buried in a cemetery just minutes away from the property? Also read | Step inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sprawling California mansion with tennis court now valued at $29 million Audrey Hepburn's stunning Swiss estate, La Paisible, is a true gem. Located in Tolochenaz, near Geneva and the French border, this 18th-century farmhouse was her serene retreat from 1963 until 1993. (Instagram/ Rare Audrey Hepburn and Francis York)

Location of Audrey Hepburn's beautiful estate

Audrey Hepburn's estate, called La Paisible, which translates to 'peaceful place', is located near Geneva and the French border in the small Francophone town of Tolochenaz. The property offers both privacy and proximity to Lake Geneva. La Paisible was Audrey’s retreat from the spotlight from 1963 until her death in 1993.

More details of lavish home with 12 bedrooms

Set on over 40 acres of land, the property combines historic character with modern comfort. As per FrancisYork.com, the three-story home spans approximately 10,800 square feet and includes 21 rooms, featuring 12 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five original fireplaces.

The grounds with mountain views include century-old trees, rolling hills, and a heated swimming pool. One of the most charming features of La Paisible is its beautiful rose garden.

The estate comes with a rose garden

La Paisible has been meticulously maintained and renovated over the years. The current owners, Katharina and Jean-Marc Beaujolin, purchased the estate from Audrey’s son in 2001. At the time, much of the home remained as Audrey had left it, with floral-patterned decor that reflected her taste.

While the Beaujolins have since renovated and modernised parts of the house, traces of the actor’s presence remain. Among them is a rose garden visible from the kitchen window, where many of the 60 white rosebushes Givenchy gifted Audrey for her 60th birthday still bloom.