Legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

The world-renowned Italian designer, Giorgio Armani, has passed away at the age of 91, as reported by Reuters. In a statement, the Armani Group expressed sorrow, as the fashion house stated, “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," on Thursday. Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian designer, has died at 91. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)

The statement further read, “Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones." The fashion house added, "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

Giorgio Armani had plans for brand's 50th anniversary

In June, Armani missed his first runway show ever as he was recovering from an illness that was not disclosed. The Italian fashion designer, who is often credited with spearheading the red carpet fashion, was planning to celebrate a major milestone this month. He had plans for a major event during the Milan Fashion Week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his brand, as reported by Sky News.

In the fashion world, he put the ready-to-wear Italian fashion on the map with the introduction of their signature 'Armani suits' in the 1970s. He later introduced the classic style in women's wear with the female ‘power suit’in the 1980s.

Armani was also widely known as the Re Giorgio (King Giorgio). He was part of several iconic Hollywood projects and personally worked with legendary actors, including Richard Gere on American Gigolo in 1980.

Giorgio Armani's funeral chamber

The fashion house added that a funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday. This will be followed by a private ceremony for which a date has not been specified yet.