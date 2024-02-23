 Global Forecast-Fahrenheit - Hindustan Times
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Feb 23, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 22, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;91;80;Breezy in the p.m.;92;80;SW;12;77%;20%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;75;64;Sunny and nice;77;66;WNW;8;63%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;61;42;High clouds;64;43;N;5;66%;9%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, mild;75;58;A little a.m. rain;61;48;SW;17;64%;86%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;41;An afternoon shower;49;37;S;19;81%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clearing and breezy;36;25;Afternoon snow;31;23;ESE;5;64%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sun and some clouds;51;34;Clearing;51;35;ENE;5;60%;39%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;7;-12;Very cold;3;-30;NNE;6;61%;13%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with clearing;100;79;A stray t-storm, hot;98;77;E;8;52%;64%;11

Athens, Greece;An afternoon shower;61;52;Mostly sunny;64;50;WSW;7;69%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;A shower in places;76;58;SSW;7;59%;67%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;71;49;High clouds;74;54;N;6;41%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;97;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;ESE;6;75%;53%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;92;68;Hazy sunshine;92;69;SW;5;44%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;93;82;Clouds and sun;94;82;SSW;8;61%;3%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;64;48;Sunny and windy;61;46;W;17;46%;7%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;37;21;Partly sunny, chilly;37;23;SSW;5;39%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;61;49;Breezy in the p.m.;63;56;SSE;12;47%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;54;46;Some brightening;51;34;S;11;63%;2%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;70;49;A little p.m. rain;72;51;SE;6;70%;74%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;68;A shower and t-storm;79;67;NE;7;77%;94%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brief p.m. showers;55;46;Rain, mainly early;50;43;WNW;8;81%;99%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;55;40;Breezy;48;38;SSW;16;75%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;55;33;Partly sunny;64;41;WSW;6;54%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. shower or two;55;47;Rain and drizzle;55;49;SSE;10;73%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warm with some sun;88;72;Some brightening;84;66;ESE;9;60%;26%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, hot;93;63;Mostly cloudy;85;71;E;6;69%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Brief showers;44;37;A shower or two;45;39;NNE;13;61%;69%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Thickening clouds;72;54;Mostly cloudy;71;58;NE;11;55%;27%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;58;Sunny and delightful;77;61;SSW;9;57%;7%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;86;61;A little p.m. rain;86;64;E;4;62%;70%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy and hot;91;81;Hazy, hot and humid;95;82;SSE;10;70%;61%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;51;37;P.M. snow showers;44;26;NNE;12;68%;86%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Humid with some sun;90;77;Mostly sunny, humid;90;77;S;8;73%;23%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;46;42;Breezy in the a.m.;46;35;S;18;69%;27%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;82;70;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;NNE;13;41%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;80;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;W;10;35%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;92;79;Brief a.m. showers;94;79;NE;11;64%;87%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy;77;51;Hazy;74;49;WNW;4;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Showers of rain/snow;45;27;Sunshine;55;27;SSW;10;30%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy p.m. showers;88;68;A shower in the a.m.;85;64;ESE;6;57%;82%;6

Dili, East Timor;A morning shower;91;77;A t-storm or two;89;76;SSW;6;76%;81%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;45;37;Clouds and sun;46;34;SW;13;76%;24%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun returning;42;30;Sun and clouds;50;32;NNE;9;44%;8%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;68;54;Cooler;61;51;WNW;18;58%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, very warm;86;72;A little a.m. rain;73;64;SSE;7;80%;93%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;ENE;7;40%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;Nice with some sun;80;65;SW;8;66%;8%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;40;28;A little p.m. rain;39;33;SSW;12;97%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;95;77;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SE;9;58%;5%;10

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;81;64;Cloudy, not as warm;73;59;ENE;9;72%;15%;2

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;80;70;A shower in the p.m.;80;70;E;11;60%;70%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;94;68;Hazy sunshine;93;69;NNW;7;35%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;Clouds and sunshine;67;44;NNE;6;36%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;52;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;50;SSW;10;57%;12%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;95;81;A t-storm around;93;77;W;10;69%;64%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;90;76;Hazy sun and warm;89;76;NNW;9;56%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;80;57;A t-storm around;86;63;E;8;56%;65%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;43;19;Chilly with sunshine;39;17;SSW;5;54%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;WNW;9;15%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers around;66;39;Showers around;67;37;ESE;4;43%;60%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Very hot;102;69;Hazy sun and warm;96;75;NNW;10;41%;2%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;50;39;Breezy;51;43;SSE;14;73%;55%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;85;70;Sunny and pleasant;85;74;NE;10;57%;1%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;94;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;W;6;70%;93%;12

Kolkata, India;Hazy and humid;86;70;Hazy and less humid;86;66;S;7;63%;6%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;NNE;4;70%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;55;41;Mostly cloudy;60;39;E;7;59%;81%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;7;79%;57%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;83;73;Clouds and sunshine;82;73;SSE;12;73%;22%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and drizzle;62;50;Sun and clouds;59;50;NW;10;67%;36%;4

London, United Kingdom;Showers;51;39;Variable cloudiness;48;34;WSW;11;74%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;66;49;Periods of sun, nice;74;53;ENE;5;45%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;A shower or two;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;7;78%;94%;3

Madrid, Spain;Increasingly windy;56;39;Showers around;50;38;W;13;60%;81%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;90;82;A shower and t-storm;91;81;NNE;8;73%;81%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Very hot;93;79;Mostly sunny and hot;97;80;E;6;57%;17%;12

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;75;A couple of showers;92;74;E;8;59%;71%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy, very hot;98;61;Increasingly windy;72;57;SSW;17;54%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and warm;82;52;Plenty of sun;84;47;N;6;14%;2%;9

Miami, United States;Turning cloudy;73;62;Partly sunny, breezy;77;67;SW;15;67%;56%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Brief showers;39;31;Rain and drizzle;45;39;S;14;89%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;101;79;High clouds, windy;92;79;ENE;19;64%;27%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;85;69;Humid;80;67;SE;12;79%;27%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little wintry mix;39;36;A few flurries;44;6;N;6;73%;96%;3

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;28;27;Low clouds;36;30;S;9;90%;30%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;84;72;Hazy and less humid;88;70;N;8;46%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy and very warm;88;55;Breezy, not as warm;80;61;ENE;16;57%;91%;7

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;43;39;Morning rain, cloudy;49;35;NW;6;84%;71%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;66;46;Mostly sunny;67;48;W;10;63%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing, very cold;-1;-24;Cloudy and cold;0;-18;NE;9;60%;13%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;51;40;A shower or two;46;36;N;9;75%;56%;1

Oslo, Norway;Showers, heavy early;40;36;Showers around;43;36;SSW;12;82%;94%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;45;32;Areas of morning fog;40;0;NNW;9;75%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-shower in spots;88;79;Partly sunny;91;79;N;8;77%;54%;12

Panama City, Panama;Windy this morning;88;72;Clouds and sun, nice;89;73;NW;9;63%;6%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;74;Hot, a p.m. shower;92;76;ENE;9;66%;71%;10

Paris, France;Rain this afternoon;55;41;An afternoon shower;49;37;SW;12;78%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;91;64;Very hot;98;75;E;14;32%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;94;76;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;S;8;55%;8%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;74;NNE;10;58%;92%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and less humid;83;60;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;ESE;7;58%;4%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy with showers;50;44;Cloudy;49;32;SW;10;60%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;37;23;Partly sunny;42;23;N;4;57%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;67;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;46;NNE;6;78%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;70;57;Rain and drizzle;63;53;W;8;80%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;SE;9;70%;79%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;39;29;Mostly sunny;37;26;N;11;77%;14%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;41;35;An afternoon shower;45;35;SW;13;86%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;89;78;Very warm;90;79;NNW;6;69%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;76;58;Sunny and warmer;87;60;SSE;10;27%;1%;6

Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;60;52;Downpours;61;45;SW;14;81%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;37;34;An afternoon shower;41;37;SSE;9;82%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;60;47;Variable clouds;63;48;ENE;10;70%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;79;63;Periods of sun;83;63;ENE;10;55%;30%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;81;69;Mostly sunny;82;68;SE;8;59%;2%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;An afternoon shower;75;63;N;7;56%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;84;48;Sunny and nice;80;47;E;9;28%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;65;54;Sunshine and warmer;85;55;SW;5;57%;7%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;63;Sunny and nice;87;63;ENE;8;56%;2%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy with showers;59;44;A little p.m. rain;53;44;NW;13;81%;91%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;57;39;Some sun;53;43;SSE;6;74%;33%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy with flurries;37;28;Not as cold;43;28;ESE;5;64%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;39;34;Rain and drizzle;43;36;N;11;78%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;NNE;8;67%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;55;36;Some sun, pleasant;61;36;SE;4;54%;7%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;84;72;Rain and drizzle;83;73;ENE;10;74%;84%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;46;37;A little a.m. rain;45;36;SSW;13;78%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;89;74;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;92;71;SSE;12;55%;82%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, not as warm;70;54;A morning shower;62;59;ENE;14;85%;48%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;40;28;A little p.m. rain;43;33;S;19;87%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;42;34;Cloudy and chilly;41;32;NNW;6;74%;76%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;43;37;A morning shower;47;34;S;5;81%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;54;44;Mostly sunny;62;45;NE;10;32%;5%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;53;High clouds;68;58;N;7;64%;3%;2

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;65;43;Showers around;65;51;SE;8;66%;94%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with rain;46;36;Afternoon rain;41;33;NNE;12;86%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;46;32;Areas of morning fog;44;13;N;11;67%;18%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;63;48;Mostly sunny;69;58;SE;7;63%;4%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;66;51;Increasing clouds;71;52;WNW;8;55%;71%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;10;0;Cold with a flurry;16;-14;E;7;63%;46%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;53;41;Plenty of sunshine;50;43;ESE;4;83%;39%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;55;44;A morning shower;49;38;W;8;78%;95%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;101;73;Sunshine, very hot;101;77;SE;5;44%;2%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Rain and drizzle;46;40;SSW;15;83%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds, showers;48;44;Rain and drizzle;49;43;SE;8;89%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;72;59;Clearing and breezy;71;61;N;18;68%;4%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;WSW;6;55%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;52;36;Showers around;45;30;NNE;5;69%;68%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
