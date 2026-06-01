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Google aims to release 32 million ‘treated’ mosquitoes in California and Florida; here's why

Google seeks US approval for public health initiative involving the release of 32 million bacteria-infected mosquitoes in California and Florida. Here's why

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 04:39 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Google is pursuing authorization from US regulatory bodies for a distinctive public health initiative that may involve the release of up to 32 million bacteria-infected mosquitoes in certain regions of California and Florida.

Google's initiative aims to reduce disease-carrying mosquito populations by releasing specially treated insects over two years in targeted areas with high mosquito activity.(AFP)

As reported by Yahoo, this initiative aims to diminish the populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes by introducing specially treated insects that can interfere with reproduction and curtail the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases.

The planned implementation will not occur at once. Rather, the mosquitoes will be released incrementally over a period of two years in targeted locations known for elevated mosquito activity and disease spread.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie: Expert expresses ‘disgust’ that FBI hasn’t disclosed ‘enhanced’ suspect pics, ‘the dude looks Spanish’

How the mosquitoes function

The mosquitoes are exposed to bacteria that impair their reproductive capabilities, thereby assisting in the reduction of the population of insects that can transmit dangerous diseases.

During the study, researchers consistently exposed mosquitoes to the aroma of a widely utilized repellent. Gradually, the insects seemed to acclimate to the scent and, following training, even exhibited a preference for biting individuals who had been treated with it.

Lead author Claudio Lazzari informed AFP that the results imply mosquitoes are not repelled due to the toxicity of the chemical itself. Rather, he noted, their reaction is influenced by how they “interpret this chemical information,” underscoring the intricate ways in which insects can adapt to environmental signals.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

california us news us top news florida mosquito
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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