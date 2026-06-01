What is the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'? Full breakdown of AB 2624 and the YouTuber’s clash with California

YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged that a California measure intended to shield immigrants and service providers from abuse was created expressly to target his investigative reporting, sparking a heated political debate. The controversy escalated this week after the California Assembly approved the bill. Nick Shirley has claimed the AB 2624 that he dubbed as the Stop Nick Shirley Act could restrict investigative reporting into immigration-related nonprofits. Photographer: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The legislation passed the California Assembly on May 26 by a vote of 57-19 and has now moved to the Senate for consideration.

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What is AB 2624 or the “Stop Nick Shirley Act?” The Assembly Bill 2624 (AB 2624) was dubbed the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" by Shirley, a conservative is well-known for uploading videos investigating suspected fraud, homelessness programs, and immigration frauds.

AB 2624 was introduced by California Assemblymember Mia Bonta earlier this year. It is formally titled “Privacy for immigration support services providers.”

According to the bill text, it seeks to extend California’s existing Safe at Home confidentiality protections to immigration support service providers, employees and volunteers who face threats, harassment or violence because of their work.

The bill text stated that it will prohibit people from posting, selling, or sharing the personal information or images of immigration service providers, their employees, volunteers, or household members online if done with the intent to facilitate harassment, violence, or credible threats. It would also create new criminal offenses and impose additional responsibilities on local agencies.

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Why are the conseratives and Nick Shirley opposing the bill? Shirley has built a large following through videos investigating alleged fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs and nonprofits, street interviews and asking direct questions. His video, which claimed fraud at Somali-run daycare facilities in Minnesota, went viral in December 2025. The claims made in the video were however wereunsubstantiated.

According to the YouTuber, AB 2624 would make it harder to expose wrongdoing involving organizations serving immigrant communities.

In an X post addressing the legislation, Shirley alleged that the bill could be used to intimidate journalists and citizen investigators by exposing them to lawsuits, attorney fees and financial penalties.