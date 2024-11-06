Google fails to meet Pichai's neutrality call, forced to issue statement on ‘fix update’ after backlash over bias

In a dramatic turn of events on Election Day, Google is facing significant backlash over allegations of biased search results, despite CEO Sundar Pichai's prior call for neutrality and trust. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VID ON MONDAY, SEPT. 23, 2024** Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_23_2024_000034B)(PTI)

A day after Pichai sent a note to employees, emphasizing the importance of maintaining impartiality Google had to issue a statement agreeing to errors and releasing a fix update.

Sundar Pichai’s Plea for Neutrality

Ahead of the big day, Pichai urged Googlers to stay focused on their mission to deliver accurate, unbiased information. "Whomever the voters entrust, let’s remember the role we play at work, through the products we build and as a business: to be a trusted source of information to people of every background and belief," he wrote.

His message was a rallying cry for neutrality amid a heated political climate, highlighting Google’s efforts to provide voters with reliable information and support through the election process.

Accusations of Bias Against Google

Despite Pichai’s appeal for impartiality, Google found itself in the crosshairs of controversy. Users reported discrepancies in search results when querying about voting for the presidential candidates.

Those searching for “Where can I vote for Trump?” were shown less straightforward results compared to searches for “Where can I vote for Harris?”, which directly led to detailed polling location information. This sparked accusations of electoral interference from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who have long alleged that Google exhibits a Democratic bias.

Google’s Response

Google quickly acknowledged the issue, attributing the differences to a technical glitch and promising a swift resolution. However, the damage was done, as critics pounced on the incident as further evidence of the tech giant's alleged bias.

“The “where to vote” panel is triggering for some specific searches bc Harris is also the name of a county in TX. Happens for “Vance” too bc it’s also the name of a county. Fix is coming. Note very few people actually search for voting places this way,” the platform posted on X.

The backlash puts Google in a precarious position, testing its commitment to neutrality and its ability to maintain public trust. Pichai’s call for neutrality was meant to steer Google’s role as a facilitator of democracy, but the controversy has cast a shadow over the company’s efforts, highlighting the intense scrutiny tech giants face in politically charged environments.