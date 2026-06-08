Gordon S. Wood cause of death: How did eminent historian of American Revolution die? All on his tragic demise at 92

Gordon S. Wood, a distinguished historian of the American Revolution, has been identified as the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Shaw’s plaza in East Providence on Sunday. He was 92 years old. Gordon S. Wood, a prominent historian, died after being hit by a vehicle in East Providence at age 92. (X@JoshuaClaybourn)

The confirmation of Wood’s death was provided to 12 News by his daughter, who mentioned that arrangements for services have not yet been made as the family comes together to grieve. Brown University, where Wood has served as a faculty member since 1969, has not yet issued a statement regarding his passing.

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What happened to Gordon S. Wood? Authorities from the East Providence police reported that they received a call on Sunday afternoon concerning the parking lot of the Taunton Avenue plaza, where they discovered Wood suffering from severe injuries after being hit by a driver while he was walking. He subsequently passed away at Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver stayed at the location and worked with law enforcement, and is not currently under any charges. East Providence Police Chief Michael Rapoza stated on Monday that the city’s crash reconstruction team along with detectives are still conducting their investigation.

Who was Gordon S. Wood? Wood was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in history for his 1992 publication "The Radicalism of the American Revolution," which is among the numerous works he authored throughout his extensive career. Five years later, Matt Damon famously engaged with Wood’s arguments in a scene from "Good Will Hunting."

Last year, Wood appeared in the acclaimed PBS documentary "The American Revolution" directed by filmmaker Ken Burns.

During a speech at the American Enterprise Institute last November, Wood encouraged Americans to use the upcoming semiquincentennial as a moment to contemplate what distinguishes the United States.

“To be an American is not to be someone, but to believe in something,” he stated. “That is why we are at heart a credo nation, and that is why the 250th anniversary of the Declaration next year is so important.”

In 2011, President Obama honored Wood with a National Humanities Medal.

A native of Massachusetts, Wood obtained his bachelor's degree from Tufts University, followed by his master's and Ph.D. from Harvard University. Additionally, he served in the United States Air Force.