Government shutdown to end this week after Democrats' offer? Latest odds revealed

Over 1000 flights were canceled on Saturday, and more than 41 million low-income people risk being left without SNAP benefits as the government shutdown drags on. Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, on Friday offered a new plan to Republican lawmakers, focused on protecting the Affordable Care Act subsidies for at least one year. However, it was immediately rejected. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to members of the press as he heads to his office in the Capitol Building(Getty Images via AFP)

As Saturday's session got underway, it was uncertain whether Republicans and Democrats could make any headway toward reopening the government. President Donald Trump indicated that he is unlikely to compromise any time soon. He posted that the Affordable Care Act tax credits are “the worst Healthcare anywhere in the world.” He suggested Congress send money directly to people to buy insurance.

Will the government shutdown end this week?

Earlier this week, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that odds are increasing for a shutdown that stretches into the holiday season. On Polymarket, a popular betting site, bettors are expecting the shutdown to last through the end of November.

On Wednesday, the odds were as follows:

Nov. 4-7: 7%

Nov. 8-11: 36%

Nov. 12-15: 25%

Nov. 16 or after: 33%

These odds are just an indication of how bettors on Polymarket feel. They are not based on any concrete facts or evidence.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Trump's proposal would not be part of a solution to ending the shutdown, but added “it is a discussion that the president and all of us want to have.” Thune said he planned to keep the Senate in session until the shutdown has ended and that "ideally, it would be great to set it up so we could vote today.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who is leading the talks among moderates, said Friday evening that Democrats “need another path forward” after Republicans rejected an offer from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York to reopen the government and extend the subsidies for a year. “We're working on it,” she said.

(With inputs from AP)