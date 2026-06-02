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Graham Platner's disturbing Reddit posts on ‘Latin American hookers’ and ’cheating' in focus amid sexting row

Graham Platner is in focus amid a sexting controversy, and now his disturbing posts from the archives of his mass-scrubbed Reddit account have surfaced.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 02:04 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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Senate hopeful Graham Platner of Maine is in focus amid a sexting controversy, and now his disturbing posts from the archives of his mass-scrubbed Reddit account have surfaced. This comes after Platner broke his silence after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that his wife, Amy Gertner, had previously alleged that her husband exchanged sexually explicit texts with other women during his marriage.

Graham Platner's Reddit posts on ‘Latin American hookers’ and ’cheating' in focus amid sexting row (REUTERS/Amanda Sabga)(REUTERS)

“You don’t have much experience with Latin American hookers, do you?” Platner wrote in one Reddit post, reacting to a user who had concerns about prostitutes in Colombia, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve heard that idiotic sentiment made within the confines of the the [sic] military. ‘If you can’t remain faithful to your wife, how can you remain faithful to your comrades?’” he wrote in another story about Secret Service officers paying prostitutes. “Well, I have many good buddies who lied and cheated with women, and yet were straight shooting hard men when it came to their work.”

“I find it is a sentiment only held by moral relativists who need something to cry about, intelligent people realize they are not mutually exclusive,” he added.

Read More | Graham Platner explicit texts row: Wife's emotional full statement after reports surface, ‘I trusted this person…’

Platner spoke to News Center Maine Sunday, June 1, with his wife by his side after a campaign appearance in Portland, dismissing the allegations.

“It’s no surprise to me that the establishment media outlets are just going to run gossip instead of wanting to talk about the things that actually matter in this race, which are the material realities that Mainers are working with,” said Platner.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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