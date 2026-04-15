Greenfield, MA fire: Residents report blaze near railroad tracks off Wisdom Way

Update: Multiple fire departments are working to contain a brush fire in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

Brush fire reported in Greenfield, MA.(Unsplash )

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Orange, MA Fire Rescue EMS wrote on Facebook, "Our Engine is currently enroute to Greenfield to assist with Structural Protection while they operate at multiple, large brush fires which are requiring significant mutual aid from the county and beyond. There are also brush fires along Rte 91 and they are working on shutting down the highway in both directions."

Colrain Firefighters' Association added, "Colrain Brush 4, Utility 7 and our Polaris Ranger are currently assisting the town of Greenfield, along with other mutual aid fire agencies with a 3rd alarm brush fire in the area of wisdom way and other multiple areas along the railroad tracks.. Please use caution in these areas."

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{{^usCountry}} Initial report: Residents in Greenfield, Massachusetts, are reporting a brush fire near railroad tracks off Wisdom Way, with smoke and flames visible in the area. Witnesses say multiple fire trucks have responded to the scene. Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial report: Residents in Greenfield, Massachusetts, are reporting a brush fire near railroad tracks off Wisdom Way, with smoke and flames visible in the area. Witnesses say multiple fire trucks have responded to the scene. Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several residents shared updates on social media describing heavy emergency response and road closures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several residents shared updates on social media describing heavy emergency response and road closures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person wrote on Facebook, "I live on Munson st across from the VA, 5 trucks all greenfiekd just sped by. Colrain humvee and a pickup just tore behind the VA building." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote on Facebook, "I live on Munson st across from the VA, 5 trucks all greenfiekd just sped by. Colrain humvee and a pickup just tore behind the VA building." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Brush fire along the railroad tracks - Wisdom Way and Laurel Street. 10 departments responding." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Brush fire along the railroad tracks - Wisdom Way and Laurel Street. 10 departments responding." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third resident reported, "There’s a fire on the tracks by the storage place close to Munson street." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third resident reported, "There’s a fire on the tracks by the storage place close to Munson street." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another post stated, "When I went to FFCU at 10am, some fools were burning brush on Monson St. Unsure if that's the original culprit or not but it would not surprise me with how windy it is. I attempted to drive that way but the road is blocked off at Upper Road above the highway." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post stated, "When I went to FFCU at 10am, some fools were burning brush on Monson St. Unsure if that's the original culprit or not but it would not surprise me with how windy it is. I attempted to drive that way but the road is blocked off at Upper Road above the highway." {{/usCountry}}

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One resident said, "My friend says it's across the street from her house on Munson. Started on the tracks but threatening structures."

Another report added, "Upper Rd in Deerfield is closed detouring onto lower rd and lower road is full of smoke so I imagine there’s a fire there too."

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the fire. The extent of the blaze and any structural impact remain unclear.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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