Shelby Farms Park shooting: What's happening at Memphis park? Details emerge

Unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, Tennessee have begun circulating on social media. According to posts from local residents and witnesses, a teenager was reportedly shot on Tuesday morning. Police activity has been observed in the area, but authorities have not yet confirmed these reports. Police activity reported at Shelby Farms Park. (Unsplash)

A Facebook post stated, "A teenager has reportedly been shot in the head at Shelby Farms. Police are searching for the gunman - reportedly driving a dark blue Dodge Charger. It happened near the playground. Addess is 651 N. Pine Lake Drive."

Another added, “Call and check on y’all kids (seniors etc)!! Shelby Farms Park!! Somebody baby got shot….. it’s barely the afternoon. ……sick! His body is still on the ground not covered yet— they just attempted CPR on him!!! Kids can’t even do senior skip day anymore…..”

A local resident reported, "Teen was just shot in the head at Shelby Farms. Cordova high skip day! Check on yall kids."

Another resident wrote, "Check on your people…Someone got shot at Shelby Farms just now! And its Senior skip day."

Another local added, "Ayy somebody got shot at Shelby farms check on ya folks!"