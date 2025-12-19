Greg Biffle's Hurricane Helene relief posts surface after Statesville plane crash; ‘loved flying’

A plane owned by retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday. While the sheriff confirmed there were fatalities, there was no immediate confirmation that Biffle was among the passengers. A plane owned by retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed at Statesville airport(Instagram)

Now, Biffle's old posts during the Hurricane Helene rescue operations have resurfaced. The 55-year-old used his helicopter, plane and boats to provide relief services across North Carolina and other states.

Read More: Greg Biffle net worth: How rich is the NASCAR driver? Contract and other details out

Under one social media post, he wrote: “6 months ago we left Statesville airport to head towards the mountains our state and others were horribly affected by hurricane Helene I drove through blowing rock yesterday and it was crazy to see so much debris still around the water after 6 months glad to see businesses starting to come back !”

Latest on Statesville plane crash

The Cessna C550 went down shortly after departing Statesville Regional Airport at around 10:15 AM local time, airport officials confirmed. According to the airport, representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration were headed to the scene, while the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change. A Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 1020 a.m.local time on Thursday. The FAA & NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation,” the FAA said in a statement.

Read More: Greg Biffle family: Who is wife Cristina Grossu and his children? All on NASCAR driver amid plane crash

Authorities said the aircraft had just taken off when the pilot attempted to turn back toward the runway in an effort to land, though further details about what prompted the maneuver have not yet been released.

It was soon reported that the incident involved former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, a veteran of the Cup Series who is approaching his 56th birthday. Over a two-decade career at NASCAR’s top level, Biffle recorded 19 race victories.

Biffle last competed in the Cup Series at the 2022 Geico 500 at Talladega and was later honored as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.