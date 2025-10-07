'Greta Thunberg should see a doctor’: Donald Trump after Israel expelled Gaza aid flotilla

US President Donald Trump on Monday called Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg a "troublemaker" and that she has an ‘anger management problem". The remarks came after she landed in Greece, as she was expelled from Israel for trying to ship aid to Gaza. "She is no longer into the environment, now she is a troublemaker," Trump stated.(Bloomberg)

“She is just a troublemaker. You know, she is no longer into the environment, now she is a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor. If you ever watch her, for a young person, she's so angry. She's so crazy. You can have her,” the official White House rapid response account posted a video of US President Trump as he said.

Greta Thunberg lands in Greece

US President Donald Trump's bizarre remarks came shortly after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, accompanied by fellow campaigners on Monday reached Greece after they were expelled from Israel for trying to ship aid to Gaza, news agency AFP reported.

Thunberg along with hundreds of campaigners had boarded a flotilla that tried to break through an Israeli blockade of the war-stricken territory to supply aid to the affected.

Disappointed at the expulsion, she called the Global Sumud Flotilla “the biggest ever attempt to break Israel's illegal and inhumane siege by sea”. She further expressed concern as she said that she is “not seeing even the bare minimum from the governments.”

“That this mission has to exist is a shame,” she added, urging the world to act to prevent Israel's “genocide” of the Palestinians.

While the crowd of activists unfurled a huge Palestinian flag in the arrivals hall of the Athens airport, chants for Palestine's freedom echoed throughout its premises.

Global Sumud Flotilla

The flotilla departed from Barcelona in Spain in early September and was intercepted by the Israeli navy off Egypt last week, reported AFP.

Branding the flotilla an offshoot of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that it is battling to destroy in Gaza, Israel said that the boats violated a prohibited zone and that little humanitarian aid was found on board the vessels.

While Israeli police said more than 470 people aboard the flotilla boats were arrested, Israel's foreign ministry said that 138 flotilla participants remained in detention in Israel.