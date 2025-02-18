Menu Explore
Grok 2 vs. Grok 3: What’s new in Elon Musk’s latest release

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 18, 2025 10:07 AM IST

Elon Musk's Grok 3 development accelerated with the Colossus supercomputer, utilizing 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs for training.

The development cycle of Elon Musk’s “scary smart” Grok 3 sped up through the use of its Colossus supercomputer, which underwent construction within a period of eight months, according to xAI. The Tesla boss called it the “smartest AI on Earth.”

A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and Grok logo are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and Grok logo are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

Grok 3 used 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to provide 200 million GPU-hours for training which exceeded Grok 2 by ten times. The large-scale installation of more computational power in Grok 3 enables it to run big datasets in a shorter time frame while providing enhanced accuracy.

xAI achieved better capabilities for Grok 3 by modifying its training processes beyond hardware improvements. The updated model implements synthetic datasets, self-correction, and reinforcement learning to enhance its performance.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
