Tesla India Careers: List of jobs Elon Musk is offering in India - know where, how to apply here

Tesla Inc. has started its hiring process in India. Billionaire Elon Musk's Electric Vehicle (EV) giant, Tesla Inc., has commenced the recruitment process in India for different posts under various categories, including vehicle service, sales and customer support, operations, and business support. Telsa India Careers: List of jobs Elon Musk is offering to Indians(AFP)

All interested candidates can check the types of roles they are offering, where to apply, and how to do so here.

Tesla offers job positions in Mumbai Suburban, MH. The roles include Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Service Technician, Service Manager, Tesla Advisor, Store Manager, Business Operations Analyst, Customer Support Supervisor, Customer Support Specialist, Delivery Operations Specialist, Order Operations Specialist, Inside Sales Advisor, and Consumer Engagement Manager.

Tesla India Careers: Where, how to apply

Candidates who want to apply for these job profiles can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Tesla India at tesla.com.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the location to India.

4. Now the page with all job profiles will appear.

5. Click on the job profile and read the details.

6. If you are eligible for the role, click on apply.

7. Enter the details asked for and click on submit.

8. Once done, download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The hiring process in India started just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in the US last week. For more related details, candidates can check Tesla's official website.