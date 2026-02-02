Groundhog Day 2026 prediction result: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow today?

Punxsutawney Phil has provided his eagerly awaited weather prediction for Groundhog Day 2026, forecasting an additional six weeks of winter after he saw his shadow on Monday at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day 2026: Handler A. J. Dereume holds Phil the groundhog, as Phil makes his prediction on how long winter will last, during the Groundhog Day festivities, at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Alan Freed (REUTERS)

The yearly event, which takes place annually on February 2, occurred in front of thousands of onlookers who assembled early Monday morning at the renowned location, situated approximately 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. In accordance with established tradition, when the groundhog sees his shadow, it is anticipated that winter will persist for another six weeks.

Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow today? A.J Dereume, who is Phil's handler, pulled the groundhog from his burrow and showcased him to the crowd. Tom Dunkel, the president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, then interpreted Phil's forecast after he saw his shadow at the Staten Island Zoo’s Groundhog Day ceremony.

Punxsutawney Phil has witnessed his shadow 110 times since the commencement of record-keeping, predicting prolonged winters significantly more frequently than early springs.

How reliable are Punxsutawney Phil's forecasts? As per the archives of the Groundhog Club, Punxsutawney Phil has observed his shadow 108 times, which accounts for 84% of the 129 occasions he has made weather predictions. He noted his shadow every year from 1903 to 1933, marking 31 as his longest streak.

With over 135 years of experience, his overall accuracy rate stands at merely 35%, according to NOAA.

What is Groundhog Day? Here's why do we celebrate it Groundhog Day is observed every year on February 2. While the day is not recognized as a federal holiday, it is significant as it is the day when the renowned groundhog Punxsutawney Phil makes his weather prediction.

As per tradition, if Phil spots his shadow, it signifies that there will be six additional weeks of winter. Similarly, if he does not see his shadow, it suggests that an early spring is on the way.

Groundhog Day coincides with the Christian feast day of Candlemas, from which some of the holiday's customs are derived, as per the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Candlemas was established to forecast the planting season, making the prediction of either an early spring or an extended winter a central theme of the celebrations. It was believed that sunshine on Candlemas indicated the continuation of winter.