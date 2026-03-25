Gulf Shores State Park fire: Fire Department on scene; scary photos of brush fire emerge from Alabama city

A brush fire at the state park in Gulf Shores, Alabama, prompted road closures on Tuesday, as chilling visuals emerged. Gulf Shores Police Department issued a statement. Gulf Shores Fire Department is battling a brush fire at the state park in the Alabama city. (Facebook/Gulf Shores Police Department)

“East Fort Morgan Rd at Highway 59 is closed to traffic. East 2nd Street south from 15th Ave is closed to traffic," they wrote on Facebook, but did not provide a time when it would open.

The police told the public to make way for emergency vehicles. They also added a traffic advisory, saying “State Park Rd (State Highway 135) at Gulf State Park is currently CLOSED due to a brush fire. Traffic lights in the areas of East 2nd & 20th Ave are functioning intermittently. Avoid the area if at all possible. Use caution if you are in the area.” No update was given on when it would reopen.

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The police shared a scary picture of the blaze and a map of the roads which were closed.