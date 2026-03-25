Gulf Shores State Park fire: Fire Department on scene; scary photos of brush fire emerge from Alabama city
A brush fire at the state park in Gulf Shores, Alabama, prompted road closures on Tuesday, as chilling visuals emerged.
A brush fire at the state park in Gulf Shores, Alabama, prompted road closures on Tuesday, as chilling visuals emerged. Gulf Shores Police Department issued a statement.
“East Fort Morgan Rd at Highway 59 is closed to traffic. East 2nd Street south from 15th Ave is closed to traffic," they wrote on Facebook, but did not provide a time when it would open.
The police told the public to make way for emergency vehicles. They also added a traffic advisory, saying “State Park Rd (State Highway 135) at Gulf State Park is currently CLOSED due to a brush fire. Traffic lights in the areas of East 2nd & 20th Ave are functioning intermittently. Avoid the area if at all possible. Use caution if you are in the area.” No update was given on when it would reopen.
Also Read | Valero refinery explosion: IRGC's ‘strategy change’ sparks buzz amid Port Arthur incident
The police shared a scary picture of the blaze and a map of the roads which were closed.
The map showed the roads closed in in red.
The Gulf Shores Fire Department shared a video initially saying “Small brush fire in Gulf State Park, crews are handling it. Just FYI, steer clear of the area for now.”
In an update, they said “Crews continue to work to contain the brush fire at Gulf State Park. Please avoid the area of Hwy 59 and Ft Morgan road and State Park Road 135 from East Beach Blvd to Hwy 59.” The fire department also shared photos of the blaze.
The cause for the blaze remains unknown. The fire has been burning for nearly an hour now.
Gulf Shores State Park fire: Visuals and reactions
Gulf Coast Media shared a video showing the fire department at the scene. Meanwhile, one person complained that they needed rain and wrote “Brush fire at Gulf State Park. I told you we're in need of rain.”
Another added “The road going through the state park in Gulf Shores is shut down due to a fire.”
A person driving shared a video showing smoke could be seen from a significant distance, and wrote “Gulf Shores state park is on fire.”
A different angle of the fire seemingly taken from a building showed how far people could see the thick black smoke.
A person shared a set of photos, while adding the advisory from the police. One person worried about the campground, asking “what about the campground." Another, expressing concern wrote “I noticed the smoke when I went home for lunch in the Gulf Pines neighborhood (24th Ave.) Should we be concerned?”.
For now, people have only been advised to stay away from the area and no evacuation orders have been issued.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More