Gustavo Petro’s daughter reacts to Trump's feud with her dad, ‘For every Colombian deported we will return a gringo’

Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro’s daughter has reacted to the short-lived row between her father and Donald Trump, suggesting the Latin American nation should send back an American sex tourist for every Colombian that the US deports. Andrea Petro took to X to share a meme of dolphins jumping from the sea under a rainbow-crested sky, writing, “For every Colombian deported we will return a gringo from the Poblado.” Gustavo Petro’s daughter Andrea Petro reacts to Donald Trump's feud with her dad (@andreapetro91/X, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Andrea was seemingly referring to the red light district in the city Medellin, a place that has now become a hub for tourists looking for prostitutes. Last year, a 36-year-old American was caught in a hotel room with two girls aged 12 and 13. He left Colombia before he could be arrested, with president Petro appealing to the US government to see him extradited.

The feud between Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro

Amid the ongoing feud, Petro announced he would be imposing a 25% tariff on imported US goods, hours after Trump said he would do the same because the Colombian president rejected two planes carrying migrants. However, Petro reversed course hours later about accepting flights of deported migrants from the US after Trump threatened emergency tariffs of up to 50% on the country. In fact, he offered up the official Colombian presidential plane to help bring migrants back to the country, referring to it as a response to “the Government’s commitment to guarantee decent conditions.”

Before these developments, Petro shared a long, fiery statement on social media, saying the US president is going to "wipe out the human species because of greed.” "I don't like your oil, Trump, you're going to wipe out the human species because of greed," Petro wrote, in part. "Maybe one day, over a glass of whiskey, which I accept, despite my gastritis, we can talk frankly about this, but it's difficult because you consider me an inferior race and I'm not, nor is any Colombian."