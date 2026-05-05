Guthries asking Nancy's friends to stay silent? Why missing woman's family might want to ‘keep things private’

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, NewsNation’s Brian Entin told Parade that he has heard from several people who have claimed that the Guthries have asked Nancy’s friends not to speak out yet. Entin said he believes one of the reasons is the fear of reprisals.

A banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers and an image of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside the KVOA Newsroom in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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“We’ve heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy’s close friends to keep things private right now,” Entin told the outlet. “You haven’t seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

‘People here are still nervous about the whole thing’

Entin claimed that fear is one reason behind the silence, especially among Tucson locals. People are on edge because the suspect has neither been identified nor caught.

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{{^usCountry}} “I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing,” Entin said. “For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don’t happen, and the fact that there’s no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don’t see as many people talking about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing,” Entin said. “For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don’t happen, and the fact that there’s no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don’t see as many people talking about it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn’t…. No one has said anything,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn’t…. No one has said anything,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Entin will host a new television special, NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, set to air on The CW on Wednesday, May 6, at 9 pm ET. Last week, Parade spoke to Entin about the upcoming special.

“I think people [will find the special] interesting because [the profilers] have some fascinating theories based on past cases they’ve worked, as well as statistics,” Entin told Parade. “They’re really focused on patterns in other crimes and kidnappings to help narrow down motive and who they think this [suspect] could be.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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