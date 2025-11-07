Guy Penrod and Carrie Underwood to perform in TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show? Truth here

It has been nearly a month since Turning Point USA announced its halftime show to rival the Super Bowl halftime event. The organization founded by Charlie Kirk had posted on October 9, that the All American Halftime Show would take place on February 8, 2026, and had said that performers and event details would be shared soon. Several social media posts claimed that Guy Penrod and Carrie Underwood would take the stage for the TPUSA halftime show.(Facebook/Guy Penrod, X/@officer_Lew)

TPUSA's move came amid a row over NFL going with Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny, as the Super Bowl performer. The common grouse was that Bad Bunny barely had English songs, and had expressed apprehension about ICE showing up outside his concerts, in the past. Since TPUSA made its announcement, there has been a lot of speculation about who might perform in their event. Names like Creed and Kid Rock came up, but without any confirmation.

Now, as per the latest claims being made online, Guy Penrod and Carrie Underwood are set to take the stage. These claims have been shared widely on Facebook.

What are the claims about the TPUSA halftime show

One Facebook page claiming that Underwood and Penrod would perform, wrote “Fireworks, faith, and pure vocal power — that’s what fans can expect when Guy Penrod and Carrie Underwood share the stage for The All-American Halftime Show. It’s a pairing no one saw coming but now can’t stop talking about. With Penrod’s soulful gospel roots and Underwood’s country-pop fire, the two are set to deliver a performance that blends heart, harmony, and hometown pride. Sources say the show will spotlight unity, hope, and the music that brings people together — just what America needs right now. Fans are already calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime duet” before the first note even hits.”

Another added, "Get ready — Guy Penrod and Carrie Underwood are taking the stage together for the first time ever in what’s being called “the most inspiring and patriotic halftime performance in decades.”

“Created and produced by Erika Kirk in loving memory of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, this isn’t your typical halftime spectacle — it’s a heartfelt celebration of faith, freedom, and the soul of America,” the page which made the post on November 5, continued.

“With Penrod’s golden gospel voice and Underwood’s powerhouse country vocals, the show promises to blend heartland harmony, spiritual passion, and red-white-and-blue pride into one unforgettable night that will unite the nation,” it further said.

Appearing to quote Penrod, it added, “‘This isn’t just music,’ Penrod said. ‘It’s a message — about grace, strength, and what makes this country truly beautiful’. The All-American Halftime Show — coming soon. Because some songs aren’t just heard… they’re felt.”

Yet another page wrote “COUNTRY LEGENDS UNITE: Guy Penrod & Carrie Underwood Set to Headline ‘The All-American Halftime Show’ — A Bold Alternative to Super Bowl 60! In a groundbreaking announcement that’s electrifying fans across America, Guy Penrod and Carrie Underwood — two of country music’s most powerful voices — are teaming up to headline “The All-American Halftime Show,” a faith-filled, patriotic alternative to Super Bowl 60’s halftime spectacle.”

Are Guy Penrod, Carrie Underwood in TPUSA show?

Despite the viral claims, these come from unverified profiles. There is no official confirmation from either artist, or from TPUSA about them coming onboard to perform in the halftime show. Thus, the claims made online appear to be false.

Penrod, meanwhile, put out a video saying there was a ‘ridiculous amount of AI’ and spoke about how he'd been linked to performing during the Super Bowl. However, he didn't mention the TPUSA event by name.

While there is no official word on Penrod and Underwood's participation, worship artist Cory Asbury has made it clear he and his collaborator Forrest Frank won't be part of TPUSA's 'alternative' event, citing ‘incompatible’ visions.

“They announced their own show — no venue, no artists — but said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this,’” Asbury said, adding, “In the spirit of unity, Forrest and I jumped on a call with their team. But at the end of the day, the two visions are just incompatible,” as per The Christian Post.