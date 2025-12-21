H-1B delays: Another setback for Indian applicants as US visa interview dates now further postponed

Hundreds of Indian professionals are becoming more and more frustrated and worried due to the ongoing delays in their planned US H-1B and H-4 visa interviews. Some candidates' appointments, which were originally scheduled for February and March 2026, have now been rescheduled for October 2026, as per reports from the Deccan Chronicle. Hundreds of Indian applicants are frustrated by delays in US visa interviews, now rescheduled to late 2026. The cancellations have heightened feelings of helplessness and insecurity, particularly for those separated from their families.(REUTERS)

H-1B delays: Immigration lawyers shed light on current situation

According to The American Bazaar, immigration lawyers have also confirmed cases in which appointments that were initially set for mid-January 2026 have been changed to the same late-2026 period.

In an effort to move rescheduled cases to earlier dates, several of the impacted candidates are now urging people whose interviews are set for early 2026 to cancel their appointments. This shift in strategy reflects the growing discontent among Indian applicants, many of whom are already dealing with protracted delays and cancellations.

Further delays in interviews

A significant number of candidates were recently informed that their interviews, which were initially scheduled for December and January, would now take place in February or March. US officials claim that these delays are caused by the growth of social media screening processes, which demand additional processing time.

The continuous cancellations have caused employment insecurity and a growing sense of helplessness among professionals, particularly those who are separated from their families. According to one impacted applicant, who is now negotiating a difficult route in both their personal and professional lives, the ongoing postponement is creating a perfect storm of uncertainty.

Are there any legal remedies?

Speaking to The American Bazaar, Sangeetha Mugunthan, an associate attorney at Somireddy Law Group, said that there aren't many legal remedies for these kinds of cancellations. If possible, she suggested negotiating remote work or leave with employers as a more advantageous strategy. In order to prevent future problems with their work or visas, applicants should also maintain comprehensive documentation.

Meanwhile, the consequences are especially severe for individuals who are currently abroad and have been separated from their family for an extended period of time. Some applicants were surprised to learn that their appointments had disappeared after making travel arrangements or leaving their homes to get their visas stamped. Indian expatriates are deeply concerned about this, and forums and chat groups are teeming with worry and annoyance.