H-1B visa news: Indian man dies in US after cardiac arrest amid struggles; ‘didn't visit parents for 8 years'

A 30-year-old Indian man, Sasikanth Reddy Donthireddy, passed away in the United States after suffering a cardiac arrest. A fundraiser has now been started in his name. According to the appeal, he had been under a lot of stress after not being selected in the H-1B visa lottery several times. The campaign is asking for financial help to send his body back to India. Sasikanth Reddy Donthireddy died amid H-1B visa struggles (GoFundMe)

His story of effort and uncertainty Sasikanth moved to the US in 2018 to pursue higher education and completed a double master’s degree. According to the fundraiser, he applied for the H-1B visa lottery several times but was never selected.

"The repeated disappointments and visa uncertainty caused him a lot of stress, especially in the last several months," the appeal said.

At a time when the H-1B visa program has been criticized for alleged fraud and misuse, the fundraiser says Sasikanth’s story shows the struggles many Indians in the US face while trying to build a stable life. Even though he had strong qualifications, he was never selected in the visa lottery and kept working long hours without giving up.

"He continued working long hours without giving up. In the early morning of February 16th, he complained of chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but sadly, he could not be saved," it said.

The fundraiser also talks about the pain his family has to go through.

"Since moving abroad in 2018, Sasikanth had not been able to visit his parents. For almost 8 years, they waited to see their son return home. They hoped to welcome him back with pride and joy. Instead, they are now waiting to bring him home for his final rites," it said.

Appeal for financial support According to the appeal, his parents and family are dealing with both emotional and financial difficulties.

"His grieving parents are facing not only emotional pain but also financial hardship. The cost of transporting his body back home and arranging the final ceremonies is very high. We humbly ask for your support to: Help repatriate Sasikanth's body home; Support his parents during this heartbreaking time," it said.

The fundraiser seeks assistance to cover the costs of returning Sasikanth’s body to India and supporting his family during this difficult period.