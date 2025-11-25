H1B visa row: Influencer corrects MAGA over 'Indian store clerk’ claim; 'don’t understand why…'
Bill Mitchell has publicly called out the MAGA movement that claims H-1B visas bring Indians into the US as "low-skilled workers" like "store clerks."
Conservative commentator Bill Mitchell publicly rebuked a faction within the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement that claims H-1B visas are being used to bring Indians into the U.S. as low-skilled workers, like “store clerks.”
Mitchell argued that the H-1B program was never meant for clerical roles but is explicitly designed for “degreed individuals with very special skills.”
Mitchell calls the narrative misleading
Mitchell called out the MAGA faction that criticized Trump's defense of H-1B visas for specialized manufacturing roles. According to him, the narrative that Indian workers are filling low-wage, unskilled roles on H-1B is not only misleading but also politically toxic.
He also called out some MAGA influencers for twisting facts to stir anti-immigrant sentiment, saying such tactics could severely damage the movement's credibility.
“A store clerk can't get an H-1B visa,” Mitchell wrote on social media. He called out right-wing commentators for misrepresenting visa rules to rally supporters. He warned that eliminating the H-1B program would be “an absolute disaster” for America’s technology sector.
Maga divided over the H-1B row
President Donald Trump defended the continued use of H-1B visas at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, arguing that foreign experts are needed to teach Americans how to build high-tech facilities. His remarks, however, angered some of his MAGA base who believe more emphasis should be placed on hiring U.S.-born workers.
The MAGA movement is now divided between hardline nativists who want to restrict skilled visas and pro-business conservatives who see H-1B as essential for economic growth.
The section that Mitchell highlighted argues that companies use the H-1B visa to hire low-cost foreign labour. Mitchell's defense appeals to the group, arguing that it is vital to bring in specialists crucial for industries like semiconductor manufacturing.
H-1B workers form America's talent economy
The Washington Post noted, H-1B workers, many from India, have long been a symbol of America’s talent economy.
Many Indian professionals on H-1B who work in technology and other high-skill industries are now caught in the middle of American immigration politics, dealing with both public animosity and policy uncertainty.