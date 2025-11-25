Search
H1B visa row: Influencer corrects MAGA over 'Indian store clerk’ claim; 'don’t understand why…'

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 06:28 am IST

Bill Mitchell has publicly called out the MAGA movement that claims H-1B visas bring Indians into the US as "low-skilled workers" like "store clerks."

Conservative commentator Bill Mitchell publicly rebuked a faction within the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement that claims H-1B visas are being used to bring Indians into the U.S. as low-skilled workers, like “store clerks.”

H1B Visa Debate: Influencer weighs in
H1B Visa Debate: Influencer weighs in

Mitchell argued that the H-1B program was never meant for clerical roles but is explicitly designed for “degreed individuals with very special skills.”

Read more: H-1B employee laid off: Here's ‘plan B’ every Indian worker in US needs

Mitchell calls the narrative misleading

Mitchell called out the MAGA faction that criticized Trump's defense of H-1B visas for specialized manufacturing roles. According to him, the narrative that Indian workers are filling low-wage, unskilled roles on H-1B is not only misleading but also politically toxic.

He also called out some MAGA influencers for twisting facts to stir anti-immigrant sentiment, saying such tactics could severely damage the movement's credibility.

“A store clerk can't get an H-1B visa,” Mitchell wrote on social media. He called out right-wing commentators for misrepresenting visa rules to rally supporters. He warned that eliminating the H-1B program would be “an absolute disaster” for America’s technology sector.

Maga divided over the H-1B row

President Donald Trump defended the continued use of H-1B visas at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, arguing that foreign experts are needed to teach Americans how to build high-tech facilities. His remarks, however, angered some of his MAGA base who believe more emphasis should be placed on hiring U.S.-born workers.

The MAGA movement is now divided between hardline nativists who want to restrict skilled visas and pro-business conservatives who see H-1B as essential for economic growth.

The section that Mitchell highlighted argues that companies use the H-1B visa to hire low-cost foreign labour. Mitchell's defense appeals to the group, arguing that it is vital to bring in specialists crucial for industries like semiconductor manufacturing.

Read more: Indian-origin venture capitalist says H-1Bs should be reserved for ‘top talent’

H-1B workers form America's talent economy

The Washington Post noted, H-1B workers, many from India, have long been a symbol of America’s talent economy.

Many Indian professionals on H-1B who work in technology and other high-skill industries are now caught in the middle of American immigration politics, dealing with both public animosity and policy uncertainty.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
