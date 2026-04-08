H-1B visa stress: NRI's post on returning to India after 11 years in US sparks debate; ‘Don’t come unless…’

An NRI's recent post on Reddit has ignited a vibrant discussion regarding the prospect of returning to India after living in the US for more than a decade. The person, who has spent eight years in the US under an H-1B visa and OPT (Optional Practical Training), conveyed his frustration with visa-related stress and financial difficulties, ultimately deciding to return to India in April.

H-1B visa row: An NRI's Reddit post discusses the stress of returning to India after a decade in the US(AI generated image)

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Due to the ambiguity surrounding his financial circumstances and future opportunities in India, the Redditor sought guidance from others who have undergone similar transitions. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the post.

Also Read: H-1B visa row: Indian techie feeling ‘weirdly sad’ despite lottery selection, considering return to India

H-1B visa stress and financial challenges drive the decision to return

In the post, titled “Returning to India after 11 years,” the user recounted his experiences navigating the US immigration system.

“I’ve reached a point where I just can’t handle the H-1B visa stress anymore. I’ve been on H-1B for 5 years, plus 3 years on OPT before that, so after 8+ working years total in the US, I’m still in a tough spot financially,” the Redditor wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The poster, who claims to have limited savings and no debts or obligations, is keen to leave the US, but he is reluctant to revert to a conventional 9-5 job in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The poster, who claims to have limited savings and no debts or obligations, is keen to leave the US, but he is reluctant to revert to a conventional 9-5 job in India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Next April i decided , I’ll be heading back to India, and I honestly don’t know what to expect. I’m single, with no responsibilities or debt, but I also don’t have much savings. One thing I’m sure about I don’t want to go back to a regular 9-5 job in India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Next April i decided , I’ll be heading back to India, and I honestly don’t know what to expect. I’m single, with no responsibilities or debt, but I also don’t have much savings. One thing I’m sure about I don’t want to go back to a regular 9-5 job in India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Would love advice from anyone who has moved back to India after living in the US for a long time," he continued, looking for perspectives on how to reconstruct his life beyond the traditional employment sector. Indian techie's post sparks debate and discussion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Would love advice from anyone who has moved back to India after living in the US for a long time," he continued, looking for perspectives on how to reconstruct his life beyond the traditional employment sector. Indian techie's post sparks debate and discussion {{/usCountry}}

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The Reddit community promptly reacted with a variety of suggestions, encompassing financial planning and the stark truths of living in India without sufficient savings.

Before offering any advise, people expressed shock over claims that the user has no saving despite living abroad. Many users recommended to first control expenses and return to India with sufficient money to survive without a job or to start any business.

“Why no savings? 😡 Your expenses must be huge. I think you need 5 years of living expenses saved. But you gotta control expenses looks like. Then can think of starting a business in india. That's what I did. You can wait in US till you save the above money , then move to india. Otherwise you will just have to work a job in india and savings won't be comparable to what you can save in US.”

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In response, the original poster opened up about his properties in India. "I bought a house in India on the advice of my relatives (which I now regret). I’ve already paid off the entire loan out of anxiety, and spent nearly ₹2 crore on it. Honestly, I don’t think it’s worth that much. I also bought a couple of plots there which I’m trying to sell, but no luck."

Meanwhile, others stated that the user should come back to India with a liquid net worth of 4-5 crores. "Don’t come to India unless you have at least a liquid net worth of 4-5 crores... India without no money is extremely tough."

“Try to sell a few properties or maybe at least rent it out? Wouldnt advise moving back with little savings,” another said.

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“Come next April you will realize you need to save for one more year before you make the move to India,” one more reacted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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