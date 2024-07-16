Hall of Fame Terrell Davis detained and handcuffed on United Airlines flight

FBI agents detained Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis over the weekend following an incident on a United Airlines flight from Denver to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Ex-Broncos running back Terrell Davis shares 'traumatizing' experience on United fligh(Instagram/Terrell Davis)

Davis tried to get the attention of a flight attendant to assist with a request from his family.

Terrell Davis speaks out after being wrongly accused of hitting flight attendant

After being released, Davis took to social media to express that he was trying to get a flight attendant to help his son during beverage service.

“During the beverage service, my son politely requested a cup of ice. The flight attendant either didn't hear or ignored his request and continued past our row. I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son,” Davis wrote.

Davis said the flight attendant reacted very aggressively to the light tap, shouting, “Don't hit me,” and moving away. He said the attende's behaviour was “incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him,” and he did not interact with the attendant for the remainder of the flight.

Upon landing, before passengers were allowed to disembark, the captain asked everyone to remain seated. Law enforcement officers then boarded the plane, handcuffed Davis, and escorted him off without explaining the reason. The FBI’s Los Angeles office did not identify Davis by name but confirmed that agents and local police responded to a report of an incident on the flight that required further investigation. They stated that the detained individual was cooperative and released to continue his travels.

Terrell Davis is seeking legal helps

Davis expressed his feelings about the incident, saying he was “in shock over the traumatizing events.” He was traveling with his wife, two sons, and daughter. Davis detailed how, after being taken off the plane, he was questioned at the airport. The FBI eventually agreed that the flight attendant had made an inaccurate accusation, apologized to Davis, and released him.

Davis said he felt “humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry.”

“I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines.”

“I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family,” he concluded.