Trump rally shooting: Wife reveals firefighter's chilling final words before he was killed, ‘He just said…’

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump during his rally resulted in the death of a firefighter. The firefighter identified as Corey Comperatores died while shielding his family from the bullets. His family shared his last words to them right before the sniper shot him with a bullet intended for the former president. Corey’s wife shared the last moments with him in the rally and other details of his life. Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore. Comperatore was killed during a shooting at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday. (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company via AP)(AP)

Corey’s last words to his family

Corey attended the Trump rally in Pennsylvania with his family when he was shot and killed. His wife, Helen Comperatore shared her husband’s last words with the family. According to the New York Post, she said, “He’s my hero. He just said, ‘Get down!’ That was the last thing he said.”

She is a resident of Sarver, Pennsylvania and shared that the couple was going to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary very soon. The childhood sweethearts were with their whole family at the rally when the shooting began.

She said, “Me and the kids were all there as a family. He was just excited. It was going to be a nice day with the family.” However, she grimly added, “It was a bad day,” she added. He was a very loving husband.”

“He was a simple man but he put his wife and kids first all the time. I did nothing here. I didn’t lift a finger. He did everything,” she further shared details of her life with Corey.

Corey’s wife refuses word with Biden

While the Comperatore family is yet to receive word from Trump after the shooting at the rally, Helen refused to talk to the current President of the US Joe Biden. “I don’t have any ill-will towards Joe Biden,” she said firmly on the decision that he is not welcomed.

She further added, “I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump, that’s who I’m voting for but I don’t have ill-will towards Biden. He didn’t do anything to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

Her family created a GoFundMe, and it has raised $990,000. She remarked that ever since the incident, the response has been overwhelming.