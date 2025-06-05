Halle Bailey-DDG text messages row: What do series of ‘alarming’ messages reveal amid son Halo's custody battle

The ongoing custody battle between Halle Bailey, 25, and her ex-boyfriend, rapper and streamer DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, 27, over their 16-month-old son, Halo Saint Granberry, has escalated with the release of a series of ‘alarming’ text messages allegedly sent by Bailey. The messages, cited in DDG’s emergency custody filing, reveal tensions in their co-parenting dispute and raise questions about Bailey’s mental health during postpartum depression. Halle Bailey-DDG text message row has created controversy on social media(Instagram)

Bailey and DDG, who began dating in 2022, welcomed Halo in December 2023 and split in October 2024. In May 2025, Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) and sole legal and physical custody of Halo until a June 4 hearing, alleging DDG’s physical and verbal abuse, including a January 2025 incident where he allegedly chipped her tooth and bruised her arm.

DDG’s latest filing seeks to block his ex-girlfriend from taking Halo to Italy for a film project and requests sole custody, citing her instability.

Bailey claims DDG was abusive, entered her home without permission, and weaponized his online following to harass her. The rapper countered that she is emotionally unstable, has restricted his access to Halo, and sent threatening texts.

Halle Bailey-DDG text messages row

DDG’s filing reportedly alleges that two months after Halo’s birth, Bailey sent texts threatening self-harm and suggesting potential harm to Halo. Screenshots of the alleged text messages have surfaced on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Neither Bailey nor DDG have reacted to the latest revelation in their custody battle.

The messages reportedly coincided with Bailey’s severe postpartum depression, which she discussed last year, describing it as ‘swimming in an ocean of the biggest waves’.

However, DDG’s filing does not quote the texts verbatim but describes them as indicating Bailey’s suicidal ideation and potential risk to Halo. She allegedly wrote: “I’ll give you your son… I don’t want him around me like this.”