Han Jong-Hee dies: Samsung CEO's cause of death, net worth and other details

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics confirmed that its co-CEO Han Jong-hee has died. He was 63. Han oversaw the tech giant's consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while co-CEO Jun Young-hyun ran the chip business. Samsung is yet to name Han's successor. Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee has died(Bloomberg)

Han Jong-hee joined Samsung in 1988 after completing his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Inha University. He was the head of the Product R&D Team, Visual Display Business from 2011 to 2013. The 63-year-old then took over the Visual Display Business in 2017 before being chosen as the Vice Chairman and CEO in 2021. He is credited with the development and marketing of the company’s TV business, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. He is survived by his wife and children.

Read More: Donald Trump picks Alina Habba as New Jersey Interim US Attorney; ‘Will fight for truth and justice’

What is Han Jong-hee's cause of death?

A Samsung spokesperson, as per Reuters, said that Han Jong-hee had died due to cardiac arrest. No other details were revealed.

Han Jong-hee net worth

According to analyticsinsight.net, Han's net worth was approximately $971,291 as of November 30, 2024. The website cites simplywall.st data to add that his annual compensation package was ₩6.90 billion (approximately $4.83 million). We cannot confirm the figures as of now.

Read More: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to halt judge's order to rehire probationary federal workers

Han was also one of the company's board members. The 63-year-old chaired Samsung's shareholder meeting last week as the tech giant came out as one of the worst-performing tech stocks last year. "First and foremost, I sincerely apologize for the recent stock performance not meeting your expectations. Over the past year, our company failed to adequately respond to the rapidly evolving AI semiconductor market," Han said.

He was scheduled to attend Samsung's launch event for new home appliances on Wednesday.