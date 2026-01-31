Hanford: Reports of shooting at Casa Del Sol apartments at Hanford Armona Rd; details here

One individual claimed on Facebook that the shooting took place around 10:30 in the morning and led to a teenager losing their life. A media page on Facebook also posted “Incident At Casa Del sol Apartments in hanford Investigators say It involves a Teenager.”

It is not known if there are any injuries. Hanford Police Department have not yet commented on the matter.

A shooting was reported in Hanford, California, on Friday. Scanner reports indicated it took place at Casa Del Sol apartments on Hanford Armona Rd.

However, there is no official confirmation of this. “Subject are believed to be in a Silver Honda truck. Swat possibly has them barricaded on Ogden st near Hanford Armona rd,” the individual further claimed.

While details on the reported shooting remained scant, some expressed concern at the news. “Prayers,” commented one person.

Hanford shooting: Dispatch audio As per audio shared on Crimeradar, a dispatch alerts app,“it occurred Hanford Ramona just west of Twelfth. There was a shooting that just occurred at the Casa del Sol Apartments, (number withheld) West Hanford-Armona Road."

"Suspect described as a Hispanic male driver. A passenger in a silver Honda pickup with windows. No information at this time. The silver Honda pickup, which is the windows, two occupants, an HMA driver and a BME passenger,” the audio continued.