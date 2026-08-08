Hasan Piker accuses Laura Loomer of ‘targeting’ him as feud takes startling turn: ‘Hit out on me’

Laura Loomer and Hasan Piker have clashed again, with their exchange turning to claims about violent remarks and a “hit” on the streamer. On August 7, Loomer wrote on X that Piker would “talk shit to the wrong person” and said she would make that person a Give Send Go.

Laura Loomer and Hasan Piker clash over her warning and his ‘hit’ claim as their feud takes a fresh turn. (Hasan Piker/Instagram, Laura Loomer/Instagram)

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Piker replied that Loomer was “actively contracting a hit out on me.” Loomer rejected that reading and said she was warning that Piker’s words could lead to trouble. She then brought up older comments involving violence, including remarks about “capitalist blood” and Senator Rick Scott.

Laura Loomer and Hasan Piker clash

Loomer later wrote: “Nobody put a hit on you. I simply said, one day you’re going to talk shit to the wrong person. You run your mouth way too much and you don’t know when to stop. I think your mouth will be your undoing. That is my opinion. Your belief that you are invincible will be your downfall.”

She then shared an older Piker clip and wrote: “Not only is Hasan Piker @hasanthehun a pathological liar, but he does what he falsely accuses others of. I said he’s going to talk shit to the wrong person some day.”

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer followed that with new comments calling Piker a “such a cry baby bitch” and asking, “How is Hasan Piker not in jail?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer followed that with new comments calling Piker a “such a cry baby bitch” and asking, “How is Hasan Piker not in jail?” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Who is Hasan Piker? Popular streamer banned from Twitch for urging viewers to ‘kill’ Florida senator Rick Scott

Hasan Piker’s older ‘capitalist blood’ comments

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The older clip Loomer cited dates to around 2018–2019 and came from a Piker stream. In the clip, he said: “Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfckers and murder those motherfckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”

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The remark was about landlords or property owners who, in Piker’s view, chose not to rent homes. The wording is preserved in an archived clip from Grabien and has also been discussed in later reports. Piker has described similar comments as exaggerated political “larping,” rather than literal calls for violence.

Hasan Piker and Rick Scott comments return

Loomer also pointed to Piker’s earlier comment about Senator Rick Scott. During a February 2025 stream, Piker said: “If you cared about Medicare fraud, or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott, okay?”

Hasan Piker was suspended by Twitch after the remark. Piker later apologized and said he would choose his words more carefully.

Also Read: Hasan Piker Twitch ban: Why the political streamer was suspended again – reasons revealed

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The Rick Scott comment came while Piker was discussing Medicare and Medicaid fraud and Scott’s past role at Columbia/HCA. The company had faced major fraud-related settlements.

The August 7 exchange is part of Loomer’s wider criticism of Piker, including his political activity and past comments.

She has also attacked his association with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Piker has appeared with El-Sayed during the campaign, and that political link has become another regular part of Loomer’s criticism in 2026.