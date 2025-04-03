Have egg prices gone down? Checking Trump's 59% price drop claim

US President Donald Trump, during his tariff speech on Wednesday, claimed that egg prices have declined by 59%. Praising Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, he said, “Secretary of Agriculture, great job you did on eggs. Now we have lots of eggs, and they’re much cheaper—down about 59% now—and they’re going down further.” In February 2025, the average retail egg price was around $5.90 per dozen.(Reuters)

Reflecting on the situation, Trump added, "As you know, just in a couple of— in a month and a half, we were there for four weeks. The first week I got blamed for eggs. I said, ‘I just got here.’ They said, ‘Eggs have gone up like 250%, and you can’t get eggs.’ And they were going crazy.”

He continued, "And then we got to work on eggs, and we got to work on everything. And our great Secretary of Agriculture, you did a fantastic job, Brooke Rollins. And as I said before, the price of eggs dropped now 59%, and they’re going down more. And the availability is fantastic.”

“They were saying that for Easter, ‘Please don’t use eggs. Could you use plastic eggs?’ I said, ‘We don’t want to do that.’ And you really came through. It’s an amazing job. Thank you very much, Brooke. You did great,” he said.

Have egg prices actually gone down?

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported in its weekly egg market report on April 2 that wholesale egg prices fell to $3.00 per dozen, marking a 9% decline from the previous week.

“The supply situation at grocery outlets has greatly improved in recent weeks and consumers are once again seeing fully stocked shelves and enjoying a range of choices without purchase restrictions,” the report detailed.

In February 2025, the average retail egg price was around $5.90 per dozen. The recent decline is largely attributed to a slowdown in avian flu cases and reduced demand due to previously high prices, allowing suppliers to rebuild their stock, CNN reported.

“We’re back to low price eggs again. There seems to be plenty of supply,” Stew Leonard, Jr., owner of the Stew Leonard’s grocery store chains, told CNN. “I’ve talked to our farmers down in Pennsylvania that have a number of farms with egg laying hens. They’re repopulating their stock again. Production seems to be back up.”

However, it may take a few weeks for wholesale price drops to reflect on most grocery store shelves, according to the USDA.

“Only now starting to see shelf prices slowly decline,” the Department of Agriculture’s report said. “Demand from egg products manufacturers is mostly light as many have been able to take advantage of a sluggish carton market to build supplies on the spot market, enough to increase production levels to a 3-month high.”