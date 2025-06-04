Haywood Mall fire: What happened in Greenville shopping center today? Videos surface

A fire broke out just outside the Haywood Mall on Wednesday afternoon, sparking chaos in the area. The Hilton Greenville Skycam showed smoke billowing, and locals reported a massive blaze at the shopping center. The Greenville Police Department and Greenville County EMS could be seen at the scene. Officials told Fox Carolina that no injuries have been reported yet and the mall is not being evacuated at this time. A fire was reported at Haywood Mall in Greenville on Wednesday(X)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“Greenville City Fire crews are battling a fire at Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina. The blaze is located at the vacant Sears section. No injuries reported, and the mall remains open. Greenville Police and EMS are on scene,” a local reported said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Thick smoke can be seen rising from a massive fire at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina,” another one tweeted.

Haywood Mall, located at 700 Haywood Road, Greenville, South Carolina, is the largest shopping center in the state and a premier retail destination in the Upstate region. Managed by Simon Property Group, this super-regional, two-level indoor mall spans 1.3 million square feet and serves as a vibrant hub for shopping, dining, and community activities.

The mall features major stores like Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney, and Macy’s (originally Rich’s, rebranded in 2005).