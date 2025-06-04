Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Canadian wildfires worsen air quality in US: List of states affected

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2025 11:51 AM IST

There are over 170 active wildfires in Canada. These fires have started affecting air quality in several US states, including Wisconsin and Michigan.

Wildfires in Canada from the last week have now started affecting air quality in regions in the United States as well due to the southward direction of winds flowing from the region. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, there were 174 active wildfires in the country as of Friday (May 30), 94 of which were being assessed and observed but beyond any scope of being put out.

A person runs near the Stone Arch Bridge as a haze from Canadian wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 3, 2025. (REUTERS)
According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AQI tracking page called AirNow, air quality in Northern Minnesota, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and most of Wisconsin has been deemed unhealthy for sensitive people and animals. People may experience symptoms of coughing and shortness of breath and have been advised to stay indoors. Eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois showed moderate air quality on the map as of last week.

Heavy smoke at Green, Bay in Wisconsin as well as in Michigan and Chicago created hazy skies. Milwaukee and Chicago witnessed an orange sunset while heavy smoke spread as far as Detroit. Murray Kinsey, owner of a houseboat company just outside of Babbitt, Minnesota told the Associated Press, “It’s getting a little hard to breathe. But it’s not terrible. We’ve had it before, but it’s been way worse.”

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, fine particulate matter is expected to reach the red air quality index in the area which marks an unsafe level of contamination. The Appalachia and the Southeast were affected on Saturday (May 31) as smoke continued to spread. The Dakotas and Great Plains are also likely to be affected.

Also Read: Minnesota air quality alert: What maroon, purple, red and orange categories mean amid Canadian wildfire smoke

The fires started in the Canadian province of Manitoba, forcing evacuations. Canada is currently at the highest National Preparedness Level and has requested international help in gaining control of the situation. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered full support to local authorities in helping put out the fires via a social media post.

The wildfire season in Canada lasts from May to September. 

By Stuti Gupta

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
