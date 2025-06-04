Four US states under ‘stay indoor’ warning as Canadian wildfires smoke worsens air quality; check list and ‘Red warning’

As air quality advisories continue to engulf the Midwest following Canada wildfires, hundreds of thousands of people in four states have been told to stay indoors. US air quality warning: A person runs near the Stone Arch Bridge as a haze from Canadian wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 3, 2025. REUTERS/Tim Evans(REUTERS)

According to the EPA's (Environmental Protection Agency) AirNow map, which provides a real-time view of air quality, air pollution rates across Minnesota and portions of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa are considered “unhealthy” on Wednesday.

The EPA and the National meteorological Service (NWS) advised people to limit their exposure to outdoor air following the deterioration of air quality due to wildfires and current meteorological conditions, which have pushed pollution levels into hazardous area in numerous cities.

Several US States experiencing poor air quality

The continuous warnings highlight the dangers smoke and air pollution cause to human health, particularly for vulnerable populations including kids, the elderly, and those with heart or respiratory disorders.

This week's wildfires in Minnesota have contributed to the destruction already done by a series of wildfires that burned over 35,000 acres of land last month.

The last few days have seen terrible air quality throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Red warning issued in Minnesota and other US states

With Air Quality Index (AQI) readings ranging from 151-200 (see below), Wisconsin cities like Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Green Bay have been put under a red warning.

The red warning indicates that while individuals of sensitive groups could face more severe health problems, some members of the general public may encounter “health effects.”

The red alert is in effect for Menominee and Iron Mountain in Michigan, Rochester and a portion of Minneapolis in Minnesota, and Mason City in Iowa.

In the meantime, the NWS has Air Quality Advisories to millions of people in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.

People in US advised to stay indoor

According to several state-specific alerts, people should “consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.”

It also stated that one should think about reducing the intensity and time spent in outdoor activities in case of symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, or a discomfort in chest.

For up-to-date alerts and health advice, residents are encouraged to stay informed through local weather channels and EPA's AirNow website.