Los Angeles heat advisory: List of areas affected - dos and don’ts issued by NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday issued a heat advisory for Los Angeles County, warning residents that the temperatures could surge up to 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius). The agency further listed areas that will be affected by the advisory. A heat advisory was issued for Los Angels County (Unsplash)

The advisories, effective from Tuesday, May 20, through Thursday, May 22, 2025, highlight a high risk of heat illness for vulnerable populations.

Which areas are affected by the heat advisory?

The first heat advisory, effective from 11 AM Tuesday, May 20, to 9 PM Thursday, May 22, targets the Western and Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Areas, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Western and Eastern San Fernando Valley. Cities impacted include Van Nuys, La Cañada Flintridge, Westlake Village, Sunland, Topanga, Burbank, Malibu Lake, Chatsworth, Malibu Bowl, Glendale, Northridge, Woodland Hills, and Universal City, per the NWS release.

A second advisory, starting 11 AM Wednesday, May 21, and lasting until 9 PM Thursday, covers the Santa Clarita Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Ynez Mountains (Western and Eastern Ranges), Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Los Angeles County Inland Coast (including Downtown Los Angeles), Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Susana Mountains, and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. Affected cities include Santa Clarita, Pasadena, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Solvang, Ojai, and Montecito Hills, among others.

Health risks amid heat advisory

The NWS warns of a “high risk for heat illness” for sensitive groups, including the very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Prolonged exposure to temperatures nearing 100°F can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke, particularly in urban areas like Downtown Los Angeles and Burbank, where concrete amplifies heat, per the NWS.

Dos and Don’ts for Safety

To combat the heatwave, the NWS issued clear dos and don’ts. Do: Drink plenty of fluids, preferably water or electrolyte-rich drinks, to stay hydrated. Stay in air-conditioned spaces, such as homes, malls, or public libraries. Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly or those without cooling systems. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit outdoor activities to early morning or evening.

Don’t: Leave children, pets, or anyone in parked cars, even with windows cracked. Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours (10 AM to 4 PM). Don’t rely solely on fans, which are ineffective above 95°F, per the NWS. Avoid heavy meals or alcohol, which can exacerbate dehydration.

Local authorities are mobilizing cooling centers in cities like Pasadena and Santa Clarita, while Los Angeles County officials urged residents to use 211 services to locate resources.