Eagle Pass shooting: Multiple victims at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, suspect at large

UPDATE: At least one person is dead and six others are injured following a mass shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to the Maverick County Sheriff, as reported by Super Channel 12. Police presence near the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas.(Representative Image: Pixabay)

The suspects remain at large, and authorities have not yet released further details on their identities or a possible motive.

Photos circulating on social media appear to show bullet holes in windows and slot machines inside the casino.

Also Read: Gunman pulled up on boat, opened fire: What we know on North Carolina shooting

ORIGINAL STORY: A heavy police presence was reported near the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Saturday night following unconfirmed reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter. Videos circulating on social media show law enforcement and emergency crews responding to the scene.

According to the Eagle Pass News Leader, a local newspaper, a gunshot reportedly struck the casino entrance and even hit a slot machine inside. The outlet also reported that one person was seen bleeding and screaming in pain, as bystanders rushed to provide aid. The casino was reportedly crowded with hundreds of visitors at the time of the incident.

Witness reports

Several eyewitness accounts have surfaced on social media.

One witness reported, “Just talked to my mother she said there was a few victims possible 4 hit /deceased . She made it out safe and back to S.A."

Another person wrote on Facebook, “If your coming to the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino dont come!!! There has been a shooting right now.”

A third person added, “Literally seeing all the police & ambulance.. apparently it’s an active shooter.”

As of now, authorities have not confirmed any details regarding a shooting, casualties, or an active shooter situation. No official statement has been released by law enforcement or casino officials.