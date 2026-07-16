‘Her campaign was a scam’: Spencer Pratt accuses Nithya Raman of ‘disappearing into the crowd' like a ‘pickpocket’

Spencer Pratt has slammed Nithya Raman for “completely disappearing” and “not campaigning at all,” as the two-term City Council member advanced to a November runoff against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.The outcome meant Pratt is out of the running after his candidacy drew national attention because of his celebrity status.

Spencer Pratt accuses Nithya Raman of ‘disappearing into the crowd' like a ‘pickpocket’ (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP )

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“Notice how Nithya Raman just completely disappeared after they blocked us out of the general election?” Pratt wrote on X. “She's not campaigning at all. Like a pickpocket disappearing into the crowd. Just a ghost. I told you her campaign was a scam. Colluding with Bass from the start.”

Nithya Raman’s win

Raman’s win was announced nearly a week after the election in California. While Bass swiftly secured enough votes, counting continued to be tallied to find whom she would run against. Whoever wins November’s race will lead the city as it faces homelessness and struggles with housing affordability.

Pratt did have an early lead over Raman. However, with the latest results, Raman had 28.5% of the vote and Pratt had 25.8%.

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“To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Raman told Deadline after the results from the June 2 primary came in.

“Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritized giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them,” she added. “If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone.”

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