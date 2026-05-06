Spencer Pratt vs Karen Bass: LA Mayor under fire for targeting ‘The Hills’ star for Palisades fire; row explained

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass became the topic of a major social media storm after she seemed to suggest that ‘The Hills’ actor Spencer Pratt, her opponent in the run for the Los Angeles Mayor, has "exploited" the victims of the 2024 Palisades fire. Karen Bass (L) and Spencer Pratt. (File Photos)

Spencer Pratt's house was destroyed in the Palisades fire earlier this year and he has made the fire a major issue in his charge against Karen Bass coming election. Appearing on MSNOW with Katie Phang, Bass, she said: "Honestly, before this, I had never even heard of Spencer Pratt,"

"But the thing I am concerned about is that I feel like he's exploiting the grief of people in the Palisades," she continued. "And I think that's reprehensible."

The comments sparked massive outrage on social media. A section stood up in defense of Pratt and slammed the Democrat for targeting the actor over Palisades fire in California.

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“No it’s actually much worse than that,” one user said. "The Lachman Fire he set was tended to on Jan 2, days before the Palisades Fire broke out. Firefighters in the scene warned of smoldering and embers but Karen Bass’ battalion chief ordered them to pull out.

“Then Karen Bass leaves for Ghana on Jan 4. The fire continued to burn underground because it wasn’t fully extinguished and then on Jan 7 it was reignited by Santa Ana winds. Karen Bass’ LAFD then had the after action report manipulated to."