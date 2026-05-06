Why Disney cruise workers were detained in San Diego. New ICE move sparks questions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained multiple workers from the Disney Magic cruise ship when it docked at the Port of San Diego on April 23, according to NBC 7. Passengers watched in shock as federal officers handcuffed several crew members and loaded them into a white van while the ship was still being unloaded. ICE agents detain Disney cruise crew members in San Diego. (Unsplash/ Representative Image)

About ten crew members from the Disney ship were taken into custody and another four from a Holland America ship were arrested just days later, according to immigration advocacy groups cited by the Daily Mail. The arrests are being seen as part of the broader Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration across the country.

What passengers saw on the ground? Passenger Dharmi Mehta filmed the incident after disembarking from her five-day cruise to Catalina Island and Ensenada. She told KGTV that she recognized one of the detained men as the waiter who had served her family throughout the trip. "He was full in uniform, which was in a blazer, tie. Some of the other employees were still in their chef's uniforms with their name tags on it," she said.

Mehta described the moment as "really unsettling" and said the workers did not appear to have their belongings with them when they were taken away. "So that was just my big concern like how is he gonna reach out to his family? Does the family even know that he's not getting back on the ship today?" she told NBC 7.

Mehta later contacted Union del Barrio which is a local immigration advocacy group to report what she had witnessed.