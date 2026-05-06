Trump says his phone’s autocorrect changed ‘Melania’ to ‘Melody,’ blames ‘machine’ in viral clip | Watch

Explaining the mix-up, Trump added: “Every time I wrote Melania, it would correct to Melody… and sometimes I wouldn’t proofread it.”

Speaking at Military Mother's Day event, Trump described how autocorrect interfered with his social media posts. “They have spell correct and word correct on these crazy machines that we use to put out truths, or they used to be called tweets,” he said.

A video of Donald Trump joking about his phone’s autocorrect repeatedly changing his wife Melania Trump ’s name has gone viral. The clip, shared on X by commentator Nick Sortor, shows Trump recounting how a simple tech feature led to public criticism.

He said the errors led to backlash: “I would get just absolutely decimated… They said ‘he didn't know the name of his wife! He keeps calling her Melody!’”

Trump said he initially did not realize autocorrect was behind the issue.

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“What the hell is wrong with this machine? I didn't know about that little feature, but I got that corrected eventually,” he remarked. He added: “You know who corrected it? The military! I said, ‘come here, you got to correct this. You're killing me!’”

He also joked that Melania had been referred to as “Melody” multiple times due to the glitch.

Social media reactions The clip circulated on social media, with users reacting with a mix of humor and criticism. Some described the incident as “comedy gold,” while others argued the reaction from the press at the time was excessive.

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“If we didn’t have venomous press, it wouldn’t have been such a big deal,” read one comment on X.

Several users also pointed out that smartphone autocorrect settings can be customized. “With iPhone, if you add any word as a contact, it will stop autocorrecting it,” read another X comment.