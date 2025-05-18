Mexico breaks silence on Brooklyn Bridge tragedy; Here's why Mexican Navy ship ‘Cuauhtémoc’ was in New York

The Mexican Navy ship ARM Cuauhtémoc struck Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Saturday. Two crew members were killed and at least 17 people sustained injuries, including some in serious condition. A disabled Mexican Navy tall ship floats off Pier 35 on the Manhattan side of the East River on May 17, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

The ship, popularly known as the “Ambassador and Knight of the Seas,” was in New York as part of a global goodwill tour. It was heading to Iceland at the time of the incident

Why Mexican Navy ship Cuauhtémoc was in New York

The Cuauhtémoc is a 297-foot sailing yacht that was first launched in 1982. The ship is primarily used to train Mexican naval cadets and it usually performs international goodwill journeys to different ports, according to Newsweek.

On April 6, Cuauhtémoc left Acapulco with 277 passengers on board for a scheduled 254-day voyage to 22 ports in 15 different countries.

On Saturday, the ship was spotted speeding in reverse toward the Brooklyn side of the East River, directly for the bridge, according to The Associated Press. As it proceeded, its three masts struck the upper part of the bridge and collapsed one after the other.

What is the Cuauhtémoc? Mexican Navy ship sailed the world for 13 years

According to Sail Training International, the Cuauhtémoc was constructed in Bilbao, Spain, in 1981 under the name Celaya. The Mexican Navy later purchased the ship to use as a training vessel for officers, cadets, petty officers, and sailors.

After 13 years of world travel, Cuauhtémoc experienced a significant rigging and ship renovation in 1995. According to its website, Cuauhtémoc has proudly won the Tall Ships' Races twice.

The vessel is a three-masted barque that is roughly 90.5 meters (297 feet) long, 12 meters (39.4 feet) wide, and nearly 45 meters (147 feet) high, as per Sail Training International.

Its vast sail area is approximately 2,368 square meters (25,500 square feet), according to Military Factory.

It has been used as a training vessel for 27 cadet classes to date and is mostly propelled by wind, but it also includes a spare diesel engine that can produce 1,125 horsepower to one shaft, enabling speeds of up to 10 knots.

Serving as one of Mexico's most significant ambassadors, its keel traversed through the seas to deliver the message of peace and goodwill from the Mexican people to many countries, halting in hundreds of ports.

“On board, the cadets of the Mexican Navy have been trained in the most solid of seafaring traditions: one that relies on sails and ropes, that knows the skies and sets the course with a sextant, and, above all, is capable of creating a bond that unites sailors in the values ​​of honor, duty, loyalty, and patriotism.”

Mexican Navy reacts to Brooklyn Bridge tragedy

Responding to the tragic incident, the Mexican Navy's official account on X, wrote: “During the sailing maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc sailboat in New York, a mishap occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge, causing damage to the training ship, preventing the continuation of the training cruise for the time being. The status of personnel and equipment is being reviewed by naval and local authorities, who are providing support.”

“The navy reaffirms its commitment to personnel safety, transparency in its operations, and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Navy,” it added.