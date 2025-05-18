Is Brooklyn Bridge open to ongoing traffic? 2 dead as NYC Mayor gives major update after Mexican ship hits US landmark

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that two persons were killed and 17 others were injured after a Mexican Navy ship carrying 277 passengers lost power and collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. Brooklyn Bridge tragedy: New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the site of the tragedy.

The New York City Mayor gave major update on the incident specifics after inspecting the accident site. “Earlier tonight, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtemoc lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries,” he wrote.

The victims of the Brroklyn Bridge tragedy were transported to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, “with those in critical condition being taken to a nearby hospital for additional treatment,” the New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, Adams confirmed that the Brooklyn Bridge, which sustained no damage, is now open to ongoing traffic.

“We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse. Following our preliminary inspection, we can confirm that the bridge sustained no damage and is now open to the public,” the Mayor added.

What we know about Brooklyn bridge tragedy

According to the NYPD, the tall ship from the Mexican military that struck the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night allegedly lost power just before the collision.

Just before 8:30 pm on Saturday, the massive Cuauhtémoc, which has a crew of 277 crew members, seemed to lose control as it smacked its tall masts into the roadbed and headed backward.

When the ship hit the bridge, two sailors were seen on one of the 147-foot masts.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently looking into the loss of power.

According to officials, the ship was en route to Iceland from New York at the accident.