Herriman, Utah fire: Evacuation alert issued after reported explosion near Domino’s

Residents in Herriman, Utah, received evacuation alerts Saturday following a reported explosion and fire near a Domino’s location. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Fire in Herriman, Utah. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

A witness shared a video from the scene showing a car crashed into a Domino’s location, with the building engulfed in massive flames. The video appears to show the Domino’s situated near a Jimmy John's restaurant.

The video was captioned, “Absolutely heartbreaking to witness tonight — Herriman Domino’s went up in flames after a car crashed into the building. We’re hoping and praying that everyone involved is okay. So scary how fast it all happened.”

However, this information has not yet been independently verified.

Evacuation Alert Issued

In a Facebook post, the Riverton City Government stated, “An evacuation order is in effect for the Monarch Meadows neighborhood near the Herriman/Riverton border due to a gas leak at a commercial building at the corner of 13400 S and 5200 W. Fire crews are actively on scene. Affected residents already received a reverse 911 alert within the last hour. Please evacuate if instructed and avoid the area to allow emergency crews full access.”

A resident also shared a transcript of an emergency evacuation call from the Herriman Police Department, which stated, "Herriman police department. We are asking residents around 5000 113,400 asked to leave the area and go to a safe location until further notice. We will send another notification when residents can return to the area. If you have any urgent questions, call the Harriman Police Department at 801-840-4000."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information